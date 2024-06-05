Blackpool marks 80th anniversary of D-Day with special events - what you need to know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everyone is invited to take part.

Blackpool will host a number of special events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday.

Local residents and visitors are invited to take part in a series of events as the town comes together to honour the remarkable bravery and sacrifices of those who played a crucial role in the historic Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II.

Coun Peter Hunter, Mayor of Blackpool, said: "I look forward to joining residents and visitors as we come together to honour, reflect, and celebrate the enduring legacy of the heroes of D-Day.

“As the years pass, these anniversaries become even more poignant.

"Throughout the day there will be different events taking place which are open to all to attend."

Service of Reflection

There will be a small service of reflection taking place in the main glade at Fylde Memorial Arboretum.

Refreshments will be available and everyone is welcome.

Participants are invited to arrive at 10.30am for an 11.00am start.

"Shadows in the Sand" Art Event

The evening begins with "Shadows in the Sand", a touching tribute to the heroes of World War II.

You can be a part of creating powerful sand art using stencils to portray life-sized soldiers on the beach.

Participants are invited to etch these poignant figures into the sand at Tower Festival Headland.

Watch as the images gradually fade with the tide, symbolising our remembrance of these extraordinary individuals.

Timings: 6:30pm for participants only, then open to the public from 7pm availability permitting.

Bells Across Blackpool

At 6.30pm, the chimes of local church and town bells will resound in remembrance as part of the 'Ringing out for Peace' initiative, uniting us in honouring the spirit of unity and peace.

"Seaside Reflection" Mile-Walk

After "Shadows in the Sand," residents, along with personal, cadets, veterans, and members of the public, can join a beautiful one-mile walk of "Seaside Reflection".

Starting at the Tower Festival Headland around 7.30pm, the walk will take place on the beach, heading to Central Pier, turning round and walking towards North Pier, and returning to the Headland for the Beacon Lighting ceremony.

A piper will lead the walk, evoking memories of William (Bill) Millin's historic march 80 years ago.

For those who prefer an easier stroll, an alternative Promenade route is available, offering a smooth, level surface for a leisurely walk.

Beacon of Peace

From 8.30pm there will be live music from the Salvation Army.

The evening reaches its pinnacle at 9pm at the Blackpool Tower Festival Headland with the "Lighting of the Beacon of Peace" Ceremony.

A special guest will have the honour of igniting the tower in Red, White, and Blue, while the Beacon of Peace – a powerful beam of light – will shine over the Irish Sea, symbolising the emergence of peace from the darkness of war.