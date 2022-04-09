Blackpool Ice Skating Festival 2022 returns next week to Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Next week, Blackpool Ice Skating Festival returns to The Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach from Monday April 11 to Friday April 15.

Ice skaters from around the UK will head to the resort to compete for top spot in their category.

The Pleasure Beach Arena has played host to the Blackpool Ice Skating Festival for over 50 years, and has seen thousands of talented skaters showcase their skills, with many going on to represent their country at international level.

Blackpool Ice Skating Festival returns to The Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach next week. Images: Paul Simpson

The event takes place at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena, the world’s oldest purpose built ice theatre, which opened in 1937 and was designed by noted architect Joseph Emberton.

The Arena has also been home to Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s legendary ice show, Hot Ice since it first opened.

This year’s production, Rapture, is the show’s 85th year and will feature an international cast, including some of the world’s best skaters, when it opens on July 7.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Group of Companies, said: “We are delighted to once again host this prestigious event in the British Ice Skating events calendar. After a few years of postponed festivals we can’t wait to see the latest crop of talent and those youngsters who have been working hard to show their skills.”