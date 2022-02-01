Blackpool Gin and Fizz Festival 2022: Tickets, Activities, all you need to know

Hosted by My Gin Festivals, guests can come and meet the distillers of some of the best Gins and Champagne. Here is all the information you need to know:

What can I do at the Blackpool Gin and Fizz Festival?

You can have a Gin-tastic time sampling and buying gin from the multiple bars throughout the venues. You can also enjoy the live music, a games corner and an Instagram Selfie Station and much more.

The Imperial Hotel

Where is the festival being held?

The Imperial Hotel, Promenade, FY1 2HB.

What time will the festival start?

There will be an afternoon session at 1:00PM to 5:00PM and an evening session taking place from 7:00PM till 11:00PM.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are on sale, Early Bird tickets cost £10, Regular tickets are £15 and Last Tickets Release will cost £20. If you wish to buy tickets for the Blackpool Gin and Fizz Festival 2022, click here.

What else do I get with my ticket?

As well as entry, guests will be treated to a drink on arrival, a gin glass, and several more goodies to take home. Tickets are non-refundable.

How old do I have to be to attend?