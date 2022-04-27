Blackpool Festival of Running Pictures: Mick Hall Photos

Blackpool Festival of Running 2022: Gallery of pictures as runners pound the Promenade

Hundreds of runners pounded Blackpool Promenade at the weekend as the resort hosted its annual Festival marathon.

By Julia Bennett
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 4:55 am

Blackpool Festival of Running saw a full weekend of spectacular running events on the Promenade featuring 2k, 5k and 10k routes on Saturday as well as the popular half-marathon and marathon on Sunday.

Can you spot yourself in this gallery of photographs by Mick Hall Photos?

1. Blackpool Festival of Running

Blackpool Festival of Running offered a variety of distances over the two days at the weekend - the marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k or 2k Pictures: Mick Hall Photos

Photo: Tim Waterworth

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Festival of Running

Spread over two days, the Festival was a great opportunity for participants to enjoy Blackpool running at its best. Pictures: Mick Hall Photos

Photo: Mick Hall Photos

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Festival of Runnin

The Festival's 2k, 5k and 10k took place on Saturday while the marathon and half marathon started at 9am on Sunday Pictures: Mick Hall Photos

Photo: Mick Hall Photos

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Festival of Running

Blackpool Festival of Running Pictures: Mick Hall Photos

Photo: Mick Hall Photos

Photo Sales
Blackpool Promenade
Next Page
Page 1 of 2