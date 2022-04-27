Blackpool Festival of Running saw a full weekend of spectacular running events on the Promenade featuring 2k, 5k and 10k routes on Saturday as well as the popular half-marathon and marathon on Sunday.
Can you spot yourself in this gallery of photographs by Mick Hall Photos?
1. Blackpool Festival of Running
Blackpool Festival of Running offered a variety of distances over the two days at the weekend - the marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k or 2k
2. Blackpool Festival of Running
Spread over two days, the Festival was a great opportunity for participants to enjoy Blackpool running at its best.
The Festival's 2k, 5k and 10k took place on Saturday while the marathon and half marathon started at 9am on Sunday Pictures: Mick Hall Photos
4. Blackpool Festival of Running
