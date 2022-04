Children from Baines Endowed Academy on Penrose Avenue will dig deep on Saturday to plant the tree as part of the church’s Eco Mission Day.

Activities with eco themes are planned from 10am-2pm including bee bombs, plant pots, bug hotels, seed planting and nature walks. The event is completely free and all are welcome. Refreshments will be available including a vegetable soup and roll lunch.