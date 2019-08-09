Blackpool Air Show 2019: organisers cancel first day after safety concerns

45mph wind speed forecasts are to blame for the cancellation of Saturday's event, Blackpool Air Show organisers say.

But they insisted that Sunday's performances would go ahead at 1pm at the Tower Festival Headland as scheduled.

The Red Arrows performed at the Blackpool Air Show in 2006.

A spokesman for VisitBlackpool, who run the annual event, said: “The safety of the pilots and the watching public is paramount.

"With wind speeds forecast at more than 45mph on Saturday afternoon there is no option other than to cancel that day’s programme.

“We hope that as many people as possible will come out on Sunday to watch what should be a spectacular afternoon of free entertainment.”

This year's festival had planned to showcase military and civilian aircraft from around the world over two days.

Visitors to the Tower Festival Headland on Sunday will be able to see a replica of the Apollo 11 lunar module, organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.