Blackpool actress' big break appearing with Will Smith in Disney's remake of Aladdin

As big screen debuts go, they don't come much bigger than landing a role in the blockbuster live action of remake of Disney's Aladdin - starring alongside Hollywood legend Will Smith.

But that's exactly the kind of success that young Blackpool actress Vinani Mwazanzale is enjoying right now.

The stars turned out for the world premiere of Disney's Aladdin, which features a Blackpool actress' big screen debut

The 21-year-old, a former pupil at Baines High School and Blackpool Sixth Form, joined the cast for filming on location and can be heard on the movie's official soundtrack.

Vinani, who graduates from Urdang Academy in London this year, said: "This has been such an incredible opportunity and it’s been amazing to work alongside these established actors on such a huge institution.

"I’ve grown up watching Disney films and now I’m a part of it - wow! The filming and the recording was incredible and all my family and friends are very excited to watch it in the cinema.”

Vinani, who is credited as "school girl" in the film, which was released in the UK on May 24, was scouted by Blackpool-based talent agency Scream Management.

Jess Bell, Scream's head of talent, said: “We spotted Vinani when she was performing with a local theatre Dance school ‘Barbara Jacksons’.

"She just comes alive on stage when performing and just has that wow factor that you are drawn to and you can’t take your eyes off.

"Vinani is super ambitious and has the talent, drive, ambition and dedication which is needed to succeed. We can’t wait to see what is next in store for her and we’re super proud!”

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Will Smith as the iconic genie, a role made famous by Robin Williams in the 1992 animated version.