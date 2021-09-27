Blackpool 10k 2021 race results: These are the chip times for every female runner during this weekend's event

Athletes from across the Fylde coast and the county putting on their running shoes this weekend to take part in the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k.

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 27th September 2021, 1:56 pm
Updated Monday, 27th September 2021, 2:22 pm
These are the chip times for every female runner during this weekend event

Below are the race results for every female runner during this weekend's race in support of Trinity Hospice.

Order of listed information: Name / Race number / Chip time / Race position

Under 15 >>

Grace Blincow / 1091 / 00:45:17 / 58

Naomi Wrigley / 648 / 01:01:54 / 371

Ella Millett / 739 / 01:04:09 / 394

Ella Higginbottom / 950 / 01:09:05 / 491

Lou Parkinson / 671 / 01:16:45 / 579

Sophia Cunningham / 285 / 01:23:42 / 614

Hannah Beveridge / 1164 / 01:39:43 / 652

Abby Stratton / 995 / 00:40:02 / 24

Lucy Jones / 1125 / 00:50:46 / 119

Lilly Pinder / 729 / 00:52:17 / 150

Bridget Seton-Jones / 347 / 00:52:20 / 170

Pheobe Vaughan / 635 / 00:55:21 / 224

Entwistle Jenni / 1210 / 00:55:09 / 227

Georgia Bates / 1097 / 01:00:08 / 326

Lydia Pennington / 710 / 01:00:30 / 334

Millie Oldham / 992 / 01:01:24 / 362

Jane Hardy-Jones / 479 / 01:01:29 / 363

Jessica Beaton / 977 / 01:04:56 / 414

Michaela Paterson / 1148 / 01:04:35 / 422

Rachel Pendleton / 533 / 01:05:32 / 425

Faith Currie / 1146 / 01:06:48 / 451

Amber Betteridge / 1149 / 01:06:13 / 454

Lauren Shirley / 697 / 01:07:53 / 475

Laura Brannigan / 576 / 01:08:12 / 476

Bethan Cullen / 358 / 01:16:51 / 576

Grace Hannibal / 565 / 01:19:07 / 590

Maisie Mcgeever / 957 / 01:39:35 / 654

Hazel Hall / 174 / 02:01:24 / 671

26 to 35 age group >>

Lizzie Barrow / 936 / 00:46:15 / 71

Sasha Wallbank / 965 / 00:46:37 / 72

Gemma Sturge / 380 / 00:51:19 / 138

Basia Pawelczak / 643 / 00:51:41 / 143

Jade Earley / 942 / 00:52:05 / 157

Imogen Eaves / 757 / 00:53:11 / 180

Rebecca Wilkinson / 923 / 00:54:36 / 197

Katie Broome / 720 / 00:55:19 / 213

Lauran Cook / 503 / 00:55:18 / 217

Samantha Roberts / 723 / 00:55:38 / 219

Camille Winkelmann / 976 / 00:57:33 / 281

Heather Wood / 573 / 00:58:20 / 288

Courtenay Shepherd / 572 / 00:58:21 / 289

Anna Holding / 721 / 00:58:21 / 294

Rachel Fairhurst / 1166 / 00:59:02 / 311

Anna Atras / 1160 / 01:01:11 / 359

Chantelle Davenport / 1070 / 01:01:56 / 368

Emma Calvert / 1057 / 01:03:59 / 395

Gemma Walshaw / 718 / 01:05:29 / 427

Hannah Buffey / 716 / 01:05:29 / 428

Leanne Harrison / 854 / 01:05:26 / 433

Charlotte Baker / 20 / 01:06:11 / 440

Josie Anderson / 543 / 01:06:24 / 450

Jess Toner / 670 / 01:07:27 / 464

Holly Blundell / 472 / 01:08:01 / 482

Areej Albadani / 1036 / 01:10:39 / 522

Hayley Dyson / 1192 / 01:12:40 / 534

Naomi Singleton / 505 / 01:12:57 / 547

Stephany Wood / 842 / 01:15:02 / 562

Lynda Pendlebury / 498 / 01:14:52 / 563

Rachel Taylor / 921 / 01:15:29 / 565

Shauni Parr / 888 / 01:15:49 / 567

Esther Matthews / 487 / 01:18:28 / 585

Jess Aikman / 1043 / 01:18:05 / 588

Louise Holderness / 601 / 01:20:01 / 595

Siobhan Higginson / 751 / 01:21:21 / 605

Lottie Haslam / 918 / 01:22:47 / 611

Katie Jenkins / 872 / 01:23:21 / 612

Rachel Murray / 286 / 01:23:43 / 615

Hayley Dillingham / 668 / 01:24:46 / 617

Yvonne Sharman / 835 / 01:25:01 / 618

Hannah Parr / 1052 / 01:28:02 / 628

Jodie Davis / 366 / 01:34:03 / 644

Merovee Marino / 956 / 01:39:36 / 655

Hayley Bradshaw / 1060 / 01:39:56 / 656

Sophie Ward / 1040 / 01:41:32 / 658

Karlee Derby / 559 / 01:42:29 / 659

36 to 45 age group >>

Stacey Mamoun / 715 / 00:42:32 / 36

Laura Rogers / 336 / 00:46:42 / 76

Clair Webster / 420 / 00:49:15 / 104

Katherine Armstrong / 15 / 00:49:29 / 105

Diane Stickland / 1081 / 00:49:38 / 110

Nic Cruse / 1100 / 00:50:43 / 121

Jenny Meadows / 803 / 00:51:17 / 136

Danielle O'donnell / 300 / 00:51:23 / 144

Rebecca Courtney / 607 / 00:52:26 / 162

Sarah Heap / 734 / 00:52:26 / 164

Annette Sagar / 1074 / 00:53:04 / 173

Sally Jones / 500 / 00:54:26 / 200

Natalie Middlemas / 1055 / 00:54:38 / 202

Yolanda Starkie / 1069 / 00:55:02 / 206

Lesley Neal / 904 / 00:55:20 / 210

Alison Nuttall / 1050 / 00:56:25 / 240

Rachel Hargreaves / 866 / 00:56:23 / 242

Kelly Galtrey / 1006 / 00:56:13 / 245

Sarah Marsden / 252 / 00:56:42 / 246

Leanne Bluck / 652 / 00:56:26 / 247

Christina Mercer / 659 / 00:56:31 / 250

Lisa Pollitt / 590 / 00:56:55 / 255

Bek Stacey / 532 / 00:57:17 / 257

Rachael Mcafee / 1053 / 00:57:06 / 258

Penelope Macdonald / 784 / 00:56:48 / 260

Elizabeth De Nobrega / 1188 / 00:57:27 / 265

Emma Cooper / 96 / 00:58:00 / 279

Magdalena Chmura / 944 / 00:58:40 / 296

Lynsey Rees / 895 / 00:58:43 / 297

Jennifer Marshall / 1066 / 00:58:25 / 300

Gillian Satterthwaite / 817 / 00:58:41 / 304

Rebecca Ellinsworth / 682 / 00:58:36 / 309

Melanie Clarkson / 88 / 00:59:20 / 310

Nicola Dale Hutchinson / 106 / 00:59:17 / 319

Joanne Musik / 1061 / 01:00:21 / 327

Claire Birnie / 363 / 01:00:28 / 341

Kerry Brotheridge / 1176 / 01:01:04 / 346

Melissa Gater / 1107 / 01:01:24 / 352

Laura Banks / 1054 / 01:01:40 / 354

Kerry Fradley / 1214 / 01:01:59 / 366

Claire St John / 374 / 01:01:54 / 372

Katie Atkinson / 774 / 01:01:50 / 373

Claire Higginson / 1295 / 01:03:04 / 378

Jennifer Higgs / 598 / 01:03:49 / 397

Jen Goodwin / 868 / 01:04:24 / 401

Jo Johnstone / 493 / 01:04:20 / 406

Stef Gilchrist / 801 / 01:05:03 / 432

Rebbecca Davis / 111 / 01:05:40 / 435

Karen Tipper / 657 / 01:06:19 / 448

Rebecca Thompson / 618 / 01:06:53 / 460

Michelle Allison / 661 / 01:07:05 / 469

Beckie Delaney / 662 / 01:07:05 / 470

Amanda Keane / 583 / 01:07:36 / 472

Alexia O'flaherty / 1086 / 01:08:46 / 486

Helen Brown / 597 / 01:08:52 / 488

Rachel Singleton / 1035 / 01:09:30 / 493

Laura Dalton / 325 / 01:10:15 / 506

Caroline Booth / 56 / 01:10:10 / 512

Laura Crumbley / 1113 / 01:10:11 / 513

Melissa Cope / 552 / 01:10:55 / 515

Kim Southerington / 1094 / 01:10:31 / 524

Peta Howson / 984 / 01:12:05 / 530

Laura Middleton / 663 / 01:12:11 / 537

Emma Robinson / 205 / 01:12:56 / 543

Kirsty Waywell / 1017 / 01:12:57 / 545

Kel Dawkins / 514 / 01:14:00 / 555

Cindy Wong / 538 / 01:14:41 / 559

Amanda Heaton / 873 / 01:15:07 / 560

Tracy Douglas / 606 / 01:16:06 / 569

Donna Peace / 307 / 01:16:48 / 575

Stacey Sykes / 385 / 01:16:55 / 578

Joy Clifford / 89 / 01:17:09 / 581

Terri Millar / 1178 / 01:19:39 / 593

Jennifer Smith / 712 / 01:19:33 / 594

Laura Powell / 570 / 01:20:56 / 601

Julie Brayne / 61 / 01:20:56 / 602

Donna Finer / 871 / 01:23:20 / 613

Ruth Christian / 85 / 01:26:36 / 621

Steph Walker / 1226 / 01:30:31 / 633

Carol Bold / 54 / 01:30:51 / 635

Katie Jones / 617 / 01:37:16 / 648

Lisa Naylor / 688 / 01:37:15 / 649

Andrea Hammond / 177 / 01:42:30 / 661

Joanna Martyn-Clark / 891 / 01:47:03 / 666

Rachel Toone / 890 / 01:47:04 / 667

46 to 55 age group >>

Nicola Unsworth / 970 / 00:45:37 / 62

Kay Twist / 1289 / 00:50:50 / 120

Andrea O'neill / 638 / 00:52:18 / 160

Tracy Lawton / 1117 / 00:51:45 / 161

Susan Verity / 399 / 00:53:29 / 174

Anne-Marie Hamer / 687 / 00:53:42 / 179

Jayne Gunther / 1130 / 00:55:30 / 216

Hazel Bigley / 742 / 00:55:47 / 228

Rebecca Ganchi / 952 / 00:56:19 / 237

Paul Cottam / 646 / 00:57:06 / 262

Joanne Lister-Ward / 753 / 00:57:18 / 263

Julie Harrison / 481 / 00:57:41 / 271

Berni Ashworth / 1112 / 00:58:34 / 285

Alison Gilmore / 883 / 00:58:02 / 286

Sarah Sutton / 979 / 00:58:52 / 293

Kathryn Ward / 747 / 00:58:26 / 301

Cathy Thompson / 549 / 00:59:35 / 314

Aishling Mcginty / 962 / 00:59:36 / 315

Claire Currie / 1145 / 01:00:00 / 321

Lynne Wagstaff / 879 / 01:00:29 / 342

Natalie Owen / 574 / 01:00:25 / 344

Lauren Radcliffe / 773 / 01:01:29 / 349

Tracey Wormwell / 1005 / 01:01:52 / 350

Vikki Wrigley / 647 / 01:01:52 / 370

Rosalind Stevens / 1101 / 01:03:26 / 385

Helen Harrison / 181 / 01:03:56 / 391

Debbie Reid / 706 / 01:04:30 / 400

Sarah Drachenberg / 1092 / 01:04:15 / 405

Zo Taylor / 530 / 01:04:21 / 407

Nicola Fielding / 953 / 01:04:35 / 408

Sherry Hogarth / 197 / 01:04:37 / 409

Carol Edwards / 578 / 01:04:53 / 417

Helen Jenkins / 216 / 01:05:31 / 426

Ruth Fortune / 141 / 01:05:32 / 429

Diane Thomas / 704 / 01:06:23 / 446

Dave Tipper / 658 / 01:06:17 / 447

Angela Laidlaw / 512 / 01:06:39 / 449

Vicki Holt / 1287 / 01:06:49 / 452

Deborah Clarke / 1027 / 01:06:27 / 453

Lindsey Bonnick / 55 / 01:06:45 / 457

Amanda Blessington / 986 / 01:06:41 / 458

Sarah Walker / 991 / 01:06:40 / 459

Gillian Wood / 1167 / 01:07:12 / 461

Sally Yelland / 758 / 01:07:11 / 462

Jane Warne / 281 / 01:06:46 / 466

Lynda Slack / 359 / 01:07:28 / 467

Helen Thompson / 1102 / 01:07:54 / 478

Maxine Turley / 529 / 01:08:26 / 481

Mikaela Lightbown / 1096 / 01:09:06 / 487

Pauline Histon / 196 / 01:09:18 / 496

Amanda Jurin / 612 / 01:09:35 / 498

Donna Middleton / 961 / 01:09:09 / 499

Dawn Baron / 515 / 01:09:57 / 501

Beth Higginbottom / 191 / 01:10:00 / 505

Lyndsay Bucklow / 1157 / 01:10:22 / 508

Jan Parkinson / 1186 / 01:10:09 / 518

Haydee Seton-Jones / 346 / 01:10:30 / 523

Shelly Kennedy / 1004 / 01:12:01 / 528

Gillian Brown / 575 / 01:12:53 / 538

Lynne Cherry / 513 / 01:12:38 / 540

Lesley Hanlon / 178 / 01:13:57 / 553

Tracey Holden / 194 / 01:14:28 / 557

Heidi Hird / 193 / 01:14:28 / 558

Jane Kilburn / 225 / 01:15:27 / 566

Rekha Arcot / 1111 / 01:16:14 / 571

Fiona Carver / 911 / 01:16:21 / 572

Ailsa Uttley / 509 / 01:17:11 / 577

Amanda Bowen / 608 / 01:17:19 / 582

Nicola Elvidge / 550 / 01:17:19 / 583

Dalia Houlden / 1014 / 01:20:52 / 600

Leisa Stuart / 546 / 01:21:53 / 609

Lisa Nairns / 1281 / 01:24:14 / 616

Kate Mcdermott / 258 / 01:30:50 / 634

Alice Gildea / 156 / 01:31:42 / 637

Kathleen Cox / 99 / 01:36:53 / 647

Johanna Thomson / 958 / 01:38:16 / 650

Carol / 1228 / 01:45:49 / 665

Helen Cahill / 577 / 01:50:46 / 669

Debbie Smart / 633 / 02:01:10 / 670

56 to 65 age group >>

Debbie Brooks / 740 / 00:52:08 / 151

Sally Hart / 1105 / 00:54:36 / 195

Dawn Simmons / 511 / 00:56:22 / 239

Karen Winter / 341 / 01:00:07 / 323

Mandy Gibson / 508 / 01:00:13 / 328

Celma Naylor / 289 / 00:59:37 / 329

Jacqueline Cherry / 82 / 01:00:47 / 339

Tina Hynes / 1170 / 01:01:06 / 355

Yvonne Eaves / 737 / 01:02:15 / 365

Sharon Nolan / 600 / 01:02:23 / 375

Lorraine Johnstone / 523 / 01:03:34 / 389

Linda Brown / 1165 / 01:04:14 / 398

Julie Horbury / 867 / 01:04:24 / 402

Robyn Starkey / 1193 / 01:03:54 / 403

Tracey Hunt / 209 / 01:06:59 / 455

Carol Parkinson / 1067 / 01:06:17 / 456

Adelle Thompson / 814 / 01:07:56 / 479

Alison Pearson / 903 / 01:10:12 / 503

Jane Laffey / 1080 / 01:10:30 / 514

Kim Wood / 684 / 01:12:45 / 535

Carol Senior / 642 / 01:13:08 / 541

Linda Walker / 404 / 01:16:06 / 570

Caz Wadsworth / 941 / 01:17:31 / 584

Susan Wood / 1187 / 01:19:12 / 589

Elizabeth Hannibal / 1202 / 01:19:07 / 591

Elaine Garstang / 1023 / 01:28:14 / 627

Pauline Blundell / 478 / 01:32:43 / 639

Julie Dean / 913 / 01:38:43 / 651

66+ age group >>

Susan Crook / 1016 / 01:05:41 / 441

Karen Gardt / 914 / 01:12:55 / 536

Trudy Donnelly / 1104 / 01:14:15 / 556

Lynn Mawdsley / 825 / 01:20:43 / 599

Wendy Robertson / 654 / 01:21:38 / 607

Jacqueline Hammond / 997 / 01:27:09 / 624

Susan Lewellin / 242 / 01:30:05 / 631

Mary Mugridge / 725 / 01:43:51 / 663

Grace Matthews / 724 / 01:43:53 / 664