Blackpool 10k 2021 race results: These are the chip times for every female runner during this weekend's event
Athletes from across the Fylde coast and the county putting on their running shoes this weekend to take part in the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k.
Below are the race results for every female runner during this weekend's race in support of Trinity Hospice.
Order of listed information: Name / Race number / Chip time / Race position
Under 15 >>
Grace Blincow / 1091 / 00:45:17 / 58
Naomi Wrigley / 648 / 01:01:54 / 371
Ella Millett / 739 / 01:04:09 / 394
Ella Higginbottom / 950 / 01:09:05 / 491
Lou Parkinson / 671 / 01:16:45 / 579
Sophia Cunningham / 285 / 01:23:42 / 614
Hannah Beveridge / 1164 / 01:39:43 / 652
Abby Stratton / 995 / 00:40:02 / 24
Lucy Jones / 1125 / 00:50:46 / 119
Lilly Pinder / 729 / 00:52:17 / 150
Bridget Seton-Jones / 347 / 00:52:20 / 170
Pheobe Vaughan / 635 / 00:55:21 / 224
Entwistle Jenni / 1210 / 00:55:09 / 227
Georgia Bates / 1097 / 01:00:08 / 326
Lydia Pennington / 710 / 01:00:30 / 334
Millie Oldham / 992 / 01:01:24 / 362
Jane Hardy-Jones / 479 / 01:01:29 / 363
Jessica Beaton / 977 / 01:04:56 / 414
Michaela Paterson / 1148 / 01:04:35 / 422
Rachel Pendleton / 533 / 01:05:32 / 425
Faith Currie / 1146 / 01:06:48 / 451
Amber Betteridge / 1149 / 01:06:13 / 454
Lauren Shirley / 697 / 01:07:53 / 475
Laura Brannigan / 576 / 01:08:12 / 476
Bethan Cullen / 358 / 01:16:51 / 576
Grace Hannibal / 565 / 01:19:07 / 590
Maisie Mcgeever / 957 / 01:39:35 / 654
Hazel Hall / 174 / 02:01:24 / 671
26 to 35 age group >>
Lizzie Barrow / 936 / 00:46:15 / 71
Sasha Wallbank / 965 / 00:46:37 / 72
Gemma Sturge / 380 / 00:51:19 / 138
Basia Pawelczak / 643 / 00:51:41 / 143
Jade Earley / 942 / 00:52:05 / 157
Imogen Eaves / 757 / 00:53:11 / 180
Rebecca Wilkinson / 923 / 00:54:36 / 197
Katie Broome / 720 / 00:55:19 / 213
Lauran Cook / 503 / 00:55:18 / 217
Samantha Roberts / 723 / 00:55:38 / 219
Camille Winkelmann / 976 / 00:57:33 / 281
Heather Wood / 573 / 00:58:20 / 288
Courtenay Shepherd / 572 / 00:58:21 / 289
Anna Holding / 721 / 00:58:21 / 294
Rachel Fairhurst / 1166 / 00:59:02 / 311
Anna Atras / 1160 / 01:01:11 / 359
Chantelle Davenport / 1070 / 01:01:56 / 368
Emma Calvert / 1057 / 01:03:59 / 395
Gemma Walshaw / 718 / 01:05:29 / 427
Hannah Buffey / 716 / 01:05:29 / 428
Leanne Harrison / 854 / 01:05:26 / 433
Charlotte Baker / 20 / 01:06:11 / 440
Josie Anderson / 543 / 01:06:24 / 450
Jess Toner / 670 / 01:07:27 / 464
Holly Blundell / 472 / 01:08:01 / 482
Areej Albadani / 1036 / 01:10:39 / 522
Hayley Dyson / 1192 / 01:12:40 / 534
Naomi Singleton / 505 / 01:12:57 / 547
Stephany Wood / 842 / 01:15:02 / 562
Lynda Pendlebury / 498 / 01:14:52 / 563
Rachel Taylor / 921 / 01:15:29 / 565
Shauni Parr / 888 / 01:15:49 / 567
Esther Matthews / 487 / 01:18:28 / 585
Jess Aikman / 1043 / 01:18:05 / 588
Louise Holderness / 601 / 01:20:01 / 595
Siobhan Higginson / 751 / 01:21:21 / 605
Lottie Haslam / 918 / 01:22:47 / 611
Katie Jenkins / 872 / 01:23:21 / 612
Rachel Murray / 286 / 01:23:43 / 615
Hayley Dillingham / 668 / 01:24:46 / 617
Yvonne Sharman / 835 / 01:25:01 / 618
Hannah Parr / 1052 / 01:28:02 / 628
Jodie Davis / 366 / 01:34:03 / 644
Merovee Marino / 956 / 01:39:36 / 655
Hayley Bradshaw / 1060 / 01:39:56 / 656
Sophie Ward / 1040 / 01:41:32 / 658
Karlee Derby / 559 / 01:42:29 / 659
36 to 45 age group >>
Stacey Mamoun / 715 / 00:42:32 / 36
Laura Rogers / 336 / 00:46:42 / 76
Clair Webster / 420 / 00:49:15 / 104
Katherine Armstrong / 15 / 00:49:29 / 105
Diane Stickland / 1081 / 00:49:38 / 110
Nic Cruse / 1100 / 00:50:43 / 121
Jenny Meadows / 803 / 00:51:17 / 136
Danielle O'donnell / 300 / 00:51:23 / 144
Rebecca Courtney / 607 / 00:52:26 / 162
Sarah Heap / 734 / 00:52:26 / 164
Annette Sagar / 1074 / 00:53:04 / 173
Sally Jones / 500 / 00:54:26 / 200
Natalie Middlemas / 1055 / 00:54:38 / 202
Yolanda Starkie / 1069 / 00:55:02 / 206
Lesley Neal / 904 / 00:55:20 / 210
Alison Nuttall / 1050 / 00:56:25 / 240
Rachel Hargreaves / 866 / 00:56:23 / 242
Kelly Galtrey / 1006 / 00:56:13 / 245
Sarah Marsden / 252 / 00:56:42 / 246
Leanne Bluck / 652 / 00:56:26 / 247
Christina Mercer / 659 / 00:56:31 / 250
Lisa Pollitt / 590 / 00:56:55 / 255
Bek Stacey / 532 / 00:57:17 / 257
Rachael Mcafee / 1053 / 00:57:06 / 258
Penelope Macdonald / 784 / 00:56:48 / 260
Elizabeth De Nobrega / 1188 / 00:57:27 / 265
Emma Cooper / 96 / 00:58:00 / 279
Magdalena Chmura / 944 / 00:58:40 / 296
Lynsey Rees / 895 / 00:58:43 / 297
Jennifer Marshall / 1066 / 00:58:25 / 300
Gillian Satterthwaite / 817 / 00:58:41 / 304
Rebecca Ellinsworth / 682 / 00:58:36 / 309
Melanie Clarkson / 88 / 00:59:20 / 310
Nicola Dale Hutchinson / 106 / 00:59:17 / 319
Joanne Musik / 1061 / 01:00:21 / 327
Claire Birnie / 363 / 01:00:28 / 341
Kerry Brotheridge / 1176 / 01:01:04 / 346
Melissa Gater / 1107 / 01:01:24 / 352
Laura Banks / 1054 / 01:01:40 / 354
Kerry Fradley / 1214 / 01:01:59 / 366
Claire St John / 374 / 01:01:54 / 372
Katie Atkinson / 774 / 01:01:50 / 373
Claire Higginson / 1295 / 01:03:04 / 378
Jennifer Higgs / 598 / 01:03:49 / 397
Jen Goodwin / 868 / 01:04:24 / 401
Jo Johnstone / 493 / 01:04:20 / 406
Stef Gilchrist / 801 / 01:05:03 / 432
Rebbecca Davis / 111 / 01:05:40 / 435
Karen Tipper / 657 / 01:06:19 / 448
Rebecca Thompson / 618 / 01:06:53 / 460
Michelle Allison / 661 / 01:07:05 / 469
Beckie Delaney / 662 / 01:07:05 / 470
Amanda Keane / 583 / 01:07:36 / 472
Alexia O'flaherty / 1086 / 01:08:46 / 486
Helen Brown / 597 / 01:08:52 / 488
Rachel Singleton / 1035 / 01:09:30 / 493
Laura Dalton / 325 / 01:10:15 / 506
Caroline Booth / 56 / 01:10:10 / 512
Laura Crumbley / 1113 / 01:10:11 / 513
Melissa Cope / 552 / 01:10:55 / 515
Kim Southerington / 1094 / 01:10:31 / 524
Peta Howson / 984 / 01:12:05 / 530
Laura Middleton / 663 / 01:12:11 / 537
Emma Robinson / 205 / 01:12:56 / 543
Kirsty Waywell / 1017 / 01:12:57 / 545
Kel Dawkins / 514 / 01:14:00 / 555
Cindy Wong / 538 / 01:14:41 / 559
Amanda Heaton / 873 / 01:15:07 / 560
Tracy Douglas / 606 / 01:16:06 / 569
Donna Peace / 307 / 01:16:48 / 575
Stacey Sykes / 385 / 01:16:55 / 578
Joy Clifford / 89 / 01:17:09 / 581
Terri Millar / 1178 / 01:19:39 / 593
Jennifer Smith / 712 / 01:19:33 / 594
Laura Powell / 570 / 01:20:56 / 601
Julie Brayne / 61 / 01:20:56 / 602
Donna Finer / 871 / 01:23:20 / 613
Ruth Christian / 85 / 01:26:36 / 621
Steph Walker / 1226 / 01:30:31 / 633
Carol Bold / 54 / 01:30:51 / 635
Katie Jones / 617 / 01:37:16 / 648
Lisa Naylor / 688 / 01:37:15 / 649
Andrea Hammond / 177 / 01:42:30 / 661
Joanna Martyn-Clark / 891 / 01:47:03 / 666
Rachel Toone / 890 / 01:47:04 / 667
46 to 55 age group >>
Nicola Unsworth / 970 / 00:45:37 / 62
Kay Twist / 1289 / 00:50:50 / 120
Andrea O'neill / 638 / 00:52:18 / 160
Tracy Lawton / 1117 / 00:51:45 / 161
Susan Verity / 399 / 00:53:29 / 174
Anne-Marie Hamer / 687 / 00:53:42 / 179
Jayne Gunther / 1130 / 00:55:30 / 216
Hazel Bigley / 742 / 00:55:47 / 228
Rebecca Ganchi / 952 / 00:56:19 / 237
Paul Cottam / 646 / 00:57:06 / 262
Joanne Lister-Ward / 753 / 00:57:18 / 263
Julie Harrison / 481 / 00:57:41 / 271
Berni Ashworth / 1112 / 00:58:34 / 285
Alison Gilmore / 883 / 00:58:02 / 286
Sarah Sutton / 979 / 00:58:52 / 293
Kathryn Ward / 747 / 00:58:26 / 301
Cathy Thompson / 549 / 00:59:35 / 314
Aishling Mcginty / 962 / 00:59:36 / 315
Claire Currie / 1145 / 01:00:00 / 321
Lynne Wagstaff / 879 / 01:00:29 / 342
Natalie Owen / 574 / 01:00:25 / 344
Lauren Radcliffe / 773 / 01:01:29 / 349
Tracey Wormwell / 1005 / 01:01:52 / 350
Vikki Wrigley / 647 / 01:01:52 / 370
Rosalind Stevens / 1101 / 01:03:26 / 385
Helen Harrison / 181 / 01:03:56 / 391
Debbie Reid / 706 / 01:04:30 / 400
Sarah Drachenberg / 1092 / 01:04:15 / 405
Zo Taylor / 530 / 01:04:21 / 407
Nicola Fielding / 953 / 01:04:35 / 408
Sherry Hogarth / 197 / 01:04:37 / 409
Carol Edwards / 578 / 01:04:53 / 417
Helen Jenkins / 216 / 01:05:31 / 426
Ruth Fortune / 141 / 01:05:32 / 429
Diane Thomas / 704 / 01:06:23 / 446
Dave Tipper / 658 / 01:06:17 / 447
Angela Laidlaw / 512 / 01:06:39 / 449
Vicki Holt / 1287 / 01:06:49 / 452
Deborah Clarke / 1027 / 01:06:27 / 453
Lindsey Bonnick / 55 / 01:06:45 / 457
Amanda Blessington / 986 / 01:06:41 / 458
Sarah Walker / 991 / 01:06:40 / 459
Gillian Wood / 1167 / 01:07:12 / 461
Sally Yelland / 758 / 01:07:11 / 462
Jane Warne / 281 / 01:06:46 / 466
Lynda Slack / 359 / 01:07:28 / 467
Helen Thompson / 1102 / 01:07:54 / 478
Maxine Turley / 529 / 01:08:26 / 481
Mikaela Lightbown / 1096 / 01:09:06 / 487
Pauline Histon / 196 / 01:09:18 / 496
Amanda Jurin / 612 / 01:09:35 / 498
Donna Middleton / 961 / 01:09:09 / 499
Dawn Baron / 515 / 01:09:57 / 501
Beth Higginbottom / 191 / 01:10:00 / 505
Lyndsay Bucklow / 1157 / 01:10:22 / 508
Jan Parkinson / 1186 / 01:10:09 / 518
Haydee Seton-Jones / 346 / 01:10:30 / 523
Shelly Kennedy / 1004 / 01:12:01 / 528
Gillian Brown / 575 / 01:12:53 / 538
Lynne Cherry / 513 / 01:12:38 / 540
Lesley Hanlon / 178 / 01:13:57 / 553
Tracey Holden / 194 / 01:14:28 / 557
Heidi Hird / 193 / 01:14:28 / 558
Jane Kilburn / 225 / 01:15:27 / 566
Rekha Arcot / 1111 / 01:16:14 / 571
Fiona Carver / 911 / 01:16:21 / 572
Ailsa Uttley / 509 / 01:17:11 / 577
Amanda Bowen / 608 / 01:17:19 / 582
Nicola Elvidge / 550 / 01:17:19 / 583
Dalia Houlden / 1014 / 01:20:52 / 600
Leisa Stuart / 546 / 01:21:53 / 609
Lisa Nairns / 1281 / 01:24:14 / 616
Kate Mcdermott / 258 / 01:30:50 / 634
Alice Gildea / 156 / 01:31:42 / 637
Kathleen Cox / 99 / 01:36:53 / 647
Johanna Thomson / 958 / 01:38:16 / 650
Carol / 1228 / 01:45:49 / 665
Helen Cahill / 577 / 01:50:46 / 669
Debbie Smart / 633 / 02:01:10 / 670
56 to 65 age group >>
Debbie Brooks / 740 / 00:52:08 / 151
Sally Hart / 1105 / 00:54:36 / 195
Dawn Simmons / 511 / 00:56:22 / 239
Karen Winter / 341 / 01:00:07 / 323
Mandy Gibson / 508 / 01:00:13 / 328
Celma Naylor / 289 / 00:59:37 / 329
Jacqueline Cherry / 82 / 01:00:47 / 339
Tina Hynes / 1170 / 01:01:06 / 355
Yvonne Eaves / 737 / 01:02:15 / 365
Sharon Nolan / 600 / 01:02:23 / 375
Lorraine Johnstone / 523 / 01:03:34 / 389
Linda Brown / 1165 / 01:04:14 / 398
Julie Horbury / 867 / 01:04:24 / 402
Robyn Starkey / 1193 / 01:03:54 / 403
Tracey Hunt / 209 / 01:06:59 / 455
Carol Parkinson / 1067 / 01:06:17 / 456
Adelle Thompson / 814 / 01:07:56 / 479
Alison Pearson / 903 / 01:10:12 / 503
Jane Laffey / 1080 / 01:10:30 / 514
Kim Wood / 684 / 01:12:45 / 535
Carol Senior / 642 / 01:13:08 / 541
Linda Walker / 404 / 01:16:06 / 570
Caz Wadsworth / 941 / 01:17:31 / 584
Susan Wood / 1187 / 01:19:12 / 589
Elizabeth Hannibal / 1202 / 01:19:07 / 591
Elaine Garstang / 1023 / 01:28:14 / 627
Pauline Blundell / 478 / 01:32:43 / 639
Julie Dean / 913 / 01:38:43 / 651
66+ age group >>
Susan Crook / 1016 / 01:05:41 / 441
Karen Gardt / 914 / 01:12:55 / 536
Trudy Donnelly / 1104 / 01:14:15 / 556
Lynn Mawdsley / 825 / 01:20:43 / 599
Wendy Robertson / 654 / 01:21:38 / 607
Jacqueline Hammond / 997 / 01:27:09 / 624
Susan Lewellin / 242 / 01:30:05 / 631
Mary Mugridge / 725 / 01:43:51 / 663
Grace Matthews / 724 / 01:43:53 / 664