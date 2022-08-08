If you haven’t been, it’s a brilliant way to idle away a few hours watching the aircraft coming and going and there’s even a play area and bouncy castle for children.

You can find it on Ringway Road, right by the airport – and it’s the next best thing to actually going on holiday!

Less than an hour’s drive from Lancashire it’s easy to get to via the M6 and M56 and parking is reasonably cheap too.

If you fancy a meal there’s a nice restaurant indoors, but the real action happens outside where there is a gigantic beer garden with it’s own outdoor bar and burger hut – and it’s thrilling to be up close and personal with the flying machines.

Put a visit on your to do list!

