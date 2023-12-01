News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

BBC Radio stars Dave Pearce and Chris Hawkins to host silent disco battle at Lancaster Town Hall

Two national radio stars are being pitted against each other in a 90s silent disco battle at Lancaster Town Hall.
By Freya Taylor
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:33 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 17:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

BBC Radio 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins will be playing his favourite indie classics while going head-to-head with former BBC Radio 1 star Dave Pearce – who will be playing dance anthems.

Hawkins said: “I’m so excited to be back in Lancaster – somewhere I love to play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Town Hall is a great venue – the atmosphere is always fantastic, and I can’t wait to bring the indie party!”

Most Popular
    BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkins.BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkins.
    BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkins.

    When and where will the dance battle take place?

    The event will take place at Ashton Hall on February 3, 2024 from 7pm to 11pm, with the last entry being 8pm.

    Read More
    Spectacular Christmas concert is coming to Lancashire cinemas for one week only

    How much are tickets and when will they go on sale?

    Tickets start at £10 and go on sale on Thursday, November 20.

    To buy tickets and for more information, visit skiddle.com.

    Who has the event been organised by?

    Northern Powerhouse Events have organised the event after previously running Lancaster’s award-winning Highest Point Festival.

    Hide Ad

    The Lancashire-based events company was formed in 2020 by Richard Dyer, Jamie Scahill and Ben Sebborn.

    Jamie Scahill, Organiser from Northern Powerhouse Events, said: “Chris and Dave are fantastic performers, and I can’t wait to see what they have in store.”

    Related topics:TicketsBBC Radio 1