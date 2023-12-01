Two national radio stars are being pitted against each other in a 90s silent disco battle at Lancaster Town Hall.

BBC Radio 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins will be playing his favourite indie classics while going head-to-head with former BBC Radio 1 star Dave Pearce – who will be playing dance anthems.

Hawkins said: “I’m so excited to be back in Lancaster – somewhere I love to play.

“The Town Hall is a great venue – the atmosphere is always fantastic, and I can’t wait to bring the indie party!”

When and where will the dance battle take place?

The event will take place at Ashton Hall on February 3, 2024 from 7pm to 11pm, with the last entry being 8pm.

How much are tickets and when will they go on sale?

Tickets start at £10 and go on sale on Thursday, November 20.

To buy tickets and for more information, visit skiddle.com.

Who has the event been organised by?

Northern Powerhouse Events have organised the event after previously running Lancaster’s award-winning Highest Point Festival.

The Lancashire-based events company was formed in 2020 by Richard Dyer, Jamie Scahill and Ben Sebborn.