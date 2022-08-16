Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Journey To Hell: Freak Nights are looking for aspiring actors to portray a variety of hideous creatures from the underworld to scare the bejesus out of their visitors.

Journey To Hell is a scare zone live actor and action based experience which include rides as part of the attraction.

Featuring such horrors as The Gate Keeper, The Impossible Freak House, Rising Ghost Train, The Legend Of The Cursed River Caves, Hell Tunnel and more, Journey To Hell is not for the faint-hearted!

Have you got what takes to join Journey To Hell: Freak Nights?

Situated on the Pleasure Beach, Journey to Hell: Freak Nights opened in October last year and has proven to be a big hit with fear fans.

A nerve-shredding stroll takes you through nine zones and it is your job to uncover the secrets of a mysterious curse - and get out alive. Add to that four spook-tacular rides and you’re in for the fright of your lives!

Warning: The event is not recommended for anyone under 10 due to its harrowing content and at times colourful language from the actors.

If you’re interested in joining the team and think you’ve got what it take to scare the living daylights out of folk, you can apply on the Journey To Hell casting page here.

The page says ‘Blackpool Pleasure Beach are looking for gory and gruesome scare actors for our Journey To Hell event. Full training will be provided with competitive rates of pay. Actors must be available from late September throughout October.’