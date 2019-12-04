Arcade Club: Classic arcade with 250 games teased to open in Blackpool - here's everything we know so far

Blackpool gaming fans have been sharing their excitement on social media follow an announcement on Twitter that a new arcade experience could be opening in the town early next year.

The intriguing announcement on social media by Arcade Belgium has teased the launch of Arcade Club in the town during the early part of 2020.

But what is Arcade Club?

While there still isn't much information available on the potential Blackpool launch, here's what we do know about the company's other arcades across the country.

What is Arcade Club?

Arcade Club started as a private collection of 30 retro arcade machines in the back room of a family run computer shop.

Arcade Club is heading to Blackpool

The nostalgic arcade quickly gained in popularity, prompting the first official Arcade Club to open in a Haslingden Warehouse where it hosted almost 100 machines.

In October 2015 the Arcade Club outgrew the Haslingden warehouse moving to the much bigger Ella Mill in Bury. In March 2017 the business expanded again to a second floor.

How many Arcade Clubs are there in the UK?

Currently there are two Arcade Club venues in the UK.

As well as the Ella Mill venue, Arcade Club has recently opened in Abbey Retail Park, Leeds.

What games will be there?

At this stage there are no details around which games could be coming to Blackpool, however, we can get a good idea from both the Bury and Leeds venues.

There are simply too many retro titles to list from the Arcade Club website, so here are just a few that caught our eye:

After Burner

Arkanoid

Bubble Bobble

Chase H.Q.

Double Dragon

Final Fights

Frogger

Gauntlet

Golden Axe

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Kung-Fu Master

Maria Bros.

Mortal Kombat II

NBA Jam

Out Run

Puzzle Bobble

Point Blank

Q-Bert

R-Type

Sega Rally Championships 1995

​Street Fighter II

Super Hang-On

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Virtua Fighter

Wonder Boy

Zaxxon

Does Arcade Club have modern games?

If retro games don't float your boat, then you'll be pleased to know that Arcade Club also have VR, high end gaming PCs, Japanese Arcades and Pinball rooms at the Bury venue.

How much does it cost?

The admission price in Bury for adults is £12 or £16 for both floors, kids can get in for £6, in Leeds it's £16 for adults and £8 for children.

Where will the Blackpool location be?

There is no more information available at the moment, but we'll be sure to update this story as soon as we know.

When will Arcade Club open in Blackpool?

At this stage the only confirmation of the 'early 2020' opening is via social media. We've been in touch with organisers for confirmation and more information.