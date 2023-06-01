Anchorsholme Park to host party fun this weekend
The event will take place this weekend, Saturday June 3 and 4.
Anchorsholme councillor Paul Galley said: “Last year’s Jubilee event was a huge success and we have tried to keep to the same format as last year’s event with Blackpool Brass and Thornton Cleveleys Brass playing along with a number of choirs, as well as a two day market and donkey rides.”Sunday will also see a day long dog show underway from 11am to 4pm.”We are really confident everyone will enjoy the weekend especially with a great weather forecast.”
Chair of the Friends of Anchorsholme Park Val Bradford added: "we are so excited to see the return of our summer event, it's a great opportunity to create some magic moments for everyone on the Fylde as well as supporting our wonderful park.”