Anchorsholme councillor Paul Galley said: “Last year’s Jubilee event was a huge success and we have tried to keep to the same format as last year’s event with Blackpool Brass and Thornton Cleveleys Brass playing along with a number of choirs, as well as a two day market and donkey rides.”Sunday will also see a day long dog show underway from 11am to 4pm.”We are really confident everyone will enjoy the weekend especially with a great weather forecast.”