Anchorsholme Park to host party fun this weekend

Following the success of last year’s Jubilee event, the Friends of Anchorsholme Park have organised a Party in the Park weekend to bring the community together.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:51 BST

The event will take place this weekend, Saturday June 3 and 4.

Anchorsholme councillor Paul Galley said: “Last year’s Jubilee event was a huge success and we have tried to keep to the same format as last year’s event with Blackpool Brass and Thornton Cleveleys Brass playing along with a number of choirs, as well as a two day market and donkey rides.”Sunday will also see a day long dog show underway from 11am to 4pm.”We are really confident everyone will enjoy the weekend especially with a great weather forecast.”

Chair of the Friends of Anchorsholme Park Val Bradford added: "we are so excited to see the return of our summer event, it's a great opportunity to create some magic moments for everyone on the Fylde as well as supporting our wonderful park.”

Anchorsholme ParkAnchorsholme Park
