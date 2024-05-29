Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since the launch of CBeebies Land.

Mixing children’s favourite TV characters with the thrill and adrenaline only a theme park can bring was a recipe for success when the attraction first opened within Alton Towers in 2014.

Millions of families have since spent many a happy hour driving in Postman Pat’s van around Greendale, flying high in the Go Jetters’ Vroomster Zoom and taking in the views from the Get Set Go Tree Top Adventure.

The milestone is certainly something to celebrate – and that’s exactly what the Staffordshire-based attraction is doing this half-term holiday with a week-long birthday bash complete with a star-studded CBeebies House Party Live show.

As a family of six with children aged four, 10, 15 and a grown-up kid aged 20, it’s not always easy for us to find the perfect activity to keep the whole brood happy.

Alton Towers was just the ticket when we visited at the weekend, with the special CBeebies Land anniversary festivities the icing on the 10th birthday cake.

While the older adrenaline junkies headed off to brave the likes of The Smiler, Wicker Man, Rita, the new-look ghost train and this year’s return of the iconic roller coaster Nemesis Reborn, the youngest daughter and I explored CBeebies Land.

The Octonauts Rollercoaster Adventure came out on top as her favourite ride while there were squeals of excitement during the Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop and Go Jetters’ Vroomster Zoom which took us high in the sky.

Not only have the original rides and activities - like the Big Fun Show Time and magical In the Night Garden boat ride - stood the test of time and remain as popular as ever (that’s evident by the 30 to 40 minute queues for some), but the theme park is constantly evolving to keep up with the latest CBeebies celebrity.

A lot can happen in a decade and children can be fickle.

But this is where the theme park excels by keeping up with the latest children’s trends.

Step forward that lovable Aussie dog, Bluey, who has burst onto our TV screens and into our world like only an excitable puppy can.

New for 2024, the Bluey Live show was a delight and our daughter was in her element dancing around in front of her TV idol.

We also loved the charming puzzles and playtime in Jo Jo and Gran Gran’s House and couldn’t drag our four-year-old away from the brilliant Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge playground (formerly branded up as Tree Fu Tom’s hideout – see what I mean about children being fickle).

There was more to explore over in the World of David Walliams area. The Gangsta Granny Ride (opened in 2021) inspired by the best-selling author’s book was a fun, special effects-packed, family ride which took us on a spin through the sewers to break into the crown jewels vault.

And the 10th anniversary festival-style celebrations (running throughout the half-term holiday week until Sunday, June 2) on the front lawns are an added bonus.

Activities such as a nature spot, instrument area, and chance to create bubbles lead to a huge stage sat majestically in front of rows of benches where families can rest their weary legs and tuck into their picnics while watching the lively and colourful CBeebies House Party Live show. Think confetti cannons, huge balloons and silly fun on stage and on a giant screen.

We caught the 12.30pm show on Saturday starring Evie Pickerill and Dodge The Dog with special guests Mr Maker and Justin Fletcher (although there are different guests on the line-up each day).

I’m not sure who was more starstruck – the younger children, the grateful parents who have regarded the CBeebies stars as surrogate parents for an hour or so a day, or the 20-year-old who was a huge Mr Maker fan back in the day.

That just shows the eternal appeal of CBeebies and its namesake theme park, and why I’m sure there’ll be plenty more anniversary celebrations to come.