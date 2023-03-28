Here’s all you need to know about one of the market town’s biggest dates in the calendar:

When and where will it take place?

Poulton Gala will take place on Saturday, June 3. The Grand Parade leaves Cottam Hall at noon and makes its way around Poulton before returning to Cottam Hall around 1.30pm.

Last year's parade during Poulton Gala

The Gala field will be packed with a wide range of stalls including food, drink and a fully licenced bar provided by The Cube. Poulton’s annual visiting fairground from Foster & Gore will also return.

What else is happening?

The first major event of Pouton’s 2023 Gala season is the Gala Queen’s Community Fundraiser.

A family fun day will be held at Poulton Community Hall in Vicarage Road on Saturday, April 29 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Poulton Gala Queen 2023 Imogen Swarbrick

Poulton’s Gala Queen 2023 Imogen Swarbrick will formally open the event, along with her retinue of princesses.

There will be a bouncy castle, traditional stalls and games, a kids’ disco from children’s entertainer James Marinka, crafts, and cakes.

Tickets are £3 on the door per child (parents and babies go free) and all proceeds will go towards covering the cost of staging the gala.

Imogen said: “I am so excited to be Poulton’s Gala Queen this year and can’t wait until the parade in June.”

Rachel Swarbrick, Imogen’s mum and one of the fundraiser organisers, said the aim is to raise £500.

She said: “We’re all really proud to be part of the Poulton Gala, it is the most wonderful community event.”

How can I get involved?

Gala organisers are inviting more community groups, schools, churches, charities and businesses to join the parade this year, and encouraging more floats to enter. The theme of this year’s event is Safari and there will be prizes given out for the Best Fancy Dress for children and adults, and the Best Dressed Float.

Poulton Gala committee chairman Peter Drew said: “We’re always looking for new ideas to improve the parade and a Best Dressed Float competition was one of the suggestions.

“We’re also putting the call out for sponsors and are on the look out for prizes. Big or small, anything is appreciated.”

To take part in the gala, go to www.poultongala.org.uk or contact the organisers via Facebook @Poultongala.