Jay’s Virtual Pub Quiz creator Jay Flynn has announced six editions of the free quiz, which takes place live every Thursday and Saturday evening at 8pm, will be held

in support of the charity, from Thursday, March 3 to Saturday, March 19.

Jay’s quizzes became hugely popular when a lockdown-inspired online quiz intended for friends and family in March 2020 was accidentally set to public on Facebook and attracted more

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay’s Virtual Pub Quiz creator Jay Flynn

than 180,000 people.

The twice-weekly quizzes have raised money for a range of good causes and in 2021 Jay was awarded an MBE for services to charity.

Jay’s Virtual Pub Quiz still attracts thousands of players each week.

Jay, who lives in Darwen, said: “I’m so happy to be supporting this year’s Red Nose Day.

"Looking back over the last two years, I am most proud of the money we have raised and the way the quizzes have brought people together from all over the world.

"Supporting charities is at the centre of everything we’ve done.

“The generosity of our quiz community is overwhelming. It’s incredible to think together we’ve raised more than £1.3 million and been able to help so many different charities, large and

small. I know they’ll all get behind Red Nose Day this year to raise money and have fun doing it.

“All the money raised for Comic Relief will help people here in the UK and around the world to break free from poverty, violence and discrimination.”

Jay has also written a quiz for the Red Nose Day 2022 fundraising pack, which is full of ideas on how to raise money for Comic Relief and have fun doing it.

Visit www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday to download.

If you would like to join in with Jay’s Virtual Pub Quiz for Comic Relief, you can go to https://www.youtube.com/c/thevirtualpubquiz, follow on Instagram @thevirtualpubquiz and Twitter

@TheVirtualPubQ1 or like Jay’s Virtual Pub Quiz on Facebook.