Discover a hidden gem off the beaten path - a stunning weir and salmon staircase nestled in the midst of beautiful countryside and beneath a towering viaduct. Although it may not be easy to stumble upon, you can conveniently park within a mile and take a leisurely stroll to this breathtaking destination.

To reach this hidden oasis, simply exit at junction 3 of the M65 towards Blackburn and follow the signs to Hoghton Tower. Keep an eye out for the signposts pointing you in the right direction to HB. And if you need to refuel after your adventure, stop by The Boars Head, a cosy pub located at the corner of the turn off to Hoghton Bottoms.