The Blackpool Memory Walk returned to the Promenade this weekend, with hundreds of people taking part in memory of loved ones.

Organisers Trinity Hospice once again made the event free to enter, giving as many people as possible the chance to take part in the fun yet meaningful charity walk.

The event took place on Saturday, October 7, when participants came together on the Comedy Carpet in the shadow of the iconic Blackpool Tower and watched a specially created video remembering many parents, grandparents, siblings, children, family members, friends and colleagues.

Here are 25 pictures from the night.

1 . Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

5 . Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales