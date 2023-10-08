News you can trust since 1873
25 pictures from Trinity Hospice Blackpool Memory Walk for charity along Promenade

The Blackpool Memory Walk returned to the Promenade this weekend, with hundreds of people taking part in memory of loved ones.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 12:57 BST

Organisers Trinity Hospice once again made the event free to enter, giving as many people as possible the chance to take part in the fun yet meaningful charity walk.

The event took place on Saturday, October 7, when participants came together on the Comedy Carpet in the shadow of the iconic Blackpool Tower and watched a specially created video remembering many parents, grandparents, siblings, children, family members, friends and colleagues.

Here are 25 pictures from the night.

Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

5. Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

6. Walkers set off on the Memory Walk along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

