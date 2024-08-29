25 great Blackpool attractions to take your family before the school holidays ends

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Mar 2024, 13:24 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 18:10 BST

With an abundance of award-winning attractions, Blackpool has something for everyone!

As families gear up to enjoy the last few days of the school holidays, we’ve put together a list to help you make the most of your time off together.

From the world famous Blackpool Tower to Stanley Park, there are a wide variety of things to do if you're planning a visit to the resort.

Here are 25 great attractions for a great family day out:

Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool FY4 1PL | Whether it's heart-pounding thrills or family fun, Pleasure Beach Resort is the ultimate destination for adventure-lovers.

1. Pleasure Beach Resort

Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool FY4 1PL | Whether it's heart-pounding thrills or family fun, Pleasure Beach Resort is the ultimate destination for adventure-lovers. | Pleasure Beach Resort Photo: Pleasure Beach Resort

East Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8PP | This award-winning zoo is a great day-out for all the family.

2. Blackpool Zoo

East Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8PP | This award-winning zoo is a great day-out for all the family. | Google Photo: Google

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | Blackpool North Pier opened in 1863 (the oldest of the three) and still retains its Victorian charm.

3. North Pier

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | Blackpool North Pier opened in 1863 (the oldest of the three) and still retains its Victorian charm. | Google Photo: Google

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ | The Blackpool Tower is one of Britain's best-loved landmarks, and one of the resort's most popular attractions.

4. Blackpool Tower

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ | The Blackpool Tower is one of Britain's best-loved landmarks, and one of the resort's most popular attractions. | Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Mark Ashmore captured our beloved Blackpool Tower Photo: Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Mark Ashmore captured our beloved Blackpool Tower

Bonny St, Blackpool, FY1 5DW | Coral Island Blackpool is the finest amusement arcade across the seven seas, where kids eat free all day every day and you'll be sure to leave laden with treasures, from the biggest and best prize shop in Blackpool.

5. Coral Island Family Arcade

Bonny St, Blackpool, FY1 5DW | Coral Island Blackpool is the finest amusement arcade across the seven seas, where kids eat free all day every day and you'll be sure to leave laden with treasures, from the biggest and best prize shop in Blackpool. | Google Photo: Google

Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB | Sandcastle Waterpark is the UK's largest indoor waterpark with more than 18 fantastic slides and attractions.

6. Sandcastle Waterpark

Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB | Sandcastle Waterpark is the UK's largest indoor waterpark with more than 18 fantastic slides and attractions. | Google Photo: Google

