25 amazing indoor attractions in Lancashire to enjoy on rainy summer days

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jul 2024, 15:09 BST

Don't let a rainy day in Lancashire dampen your mood!

While more rain is set to hit the county next week, don’t let the weather dampen your plans.

Lancashire has plenty of indoor attractions to keep you and the family entertained on those gloomy days.

To help you decided what to do, here are 25 great indoor attractions you should try:

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (596 Google reviews) | The Regent brings together the perfect mix of antiques, crafts and jewellery within one of Blackpool's oldest landmark.

1. The Regent

Grove Mill The Green, Eccleston, Chorley, PR7 5TZ | 4.4 out of 5 (2,669 Google reviews) | "Great place, always take a packed lunch as it takes so long to walk round."

2. Bygone Times

Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.7 out of 5 (3,198 Google reviews) | The Flower Bowl is blooming with activities, entertainment, and fabulous food.

3. Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4QU | 4.5 out of 5 (256 Google reviews) | Enter a magical world of wizards, unicorns and amazing potions.

4. The Hole In Wand

Bonny Street, Blackpool, FY1 5DW | 4.3 out of 5 (14,638 Google reviews) | Coral Island is Blackpool's largest indoor free admission family attraction.

5. Coral Island

West View Leisure Centre, Preston, PR1 5EP | 4.7 out of 5 (102 Google reviews) | This top of the range climbing wall invites you to push yourself to new limits, whether you're a beginner or an advanced climber. Inside you'll find a new bouldering wall with a balance of angles and features, and plenty routes for tall wall lovers.

6. PrestonWall Climbing Centre

