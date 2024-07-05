25 amazing indoor attractions in Lancashire to enjoy on rainy summer days

Lancashire has plenty of indoor attractions to keep you and the family entertained on those gloomy days.
To help you decided what to do, here are 25 great indoor attractions you should try:
1. The Regent
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (596 Google reviews) | The Regent brings together the perfect mix of antiques, crafts and jewellery within one of Blackpool's oldest landmark. | GooglePhoto: Google
2. Bygone Times
Grove Mill The Green, Eccleston, Chorley, PR7 5TZ | 4.4 out of 5 (2,669 Google reviews) | "Great place, always take a packed lunch as it takes so long to walk round." | Google
3. Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre
Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.7 out of 5 (3,198 Google reviews) | The Flower Bowl is blooming with activities, entertainment, and fabulous food. | GooglePhoto: Google
4. The Hole In Wand
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4QU | 4.5 out of 5 (256 Google reviews) | Enter a magical world of wizards, unicorns and amazing potions. | ContributedPhoto: Contributed
5. Coral Island
Bonny Street, Blackpool, FY1 5DW | 4.3 out of 5 (14,638 Google reviews) | Coral Island is Blackpool's largest indoor free admission family attraction. | Contributed
6. PrestonWall Climbing Centre
West View Leisure Centre, Preston, PR1 5EP | 4.7 out of 5 (102 Google reviews) | This top of the range climbing wall invites you to push yourself to new limits, whether you're a beginner or an advanced climber. Inside you'll find a new bouldering wall with a balance of angles and features, and plenty routes for tall wall lovers. | GooglePhoto: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.