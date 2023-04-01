24 fabulous pictures as more than 1,000 people get stuck into Blackpool Bubble Rush in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice
The bubbliest event in the north west returned to Blackpool on Saturday, bringing a sea of smiles and foamy fun to Lawson’s Showground.
More than a thousand people took part in Blackpool Bubble Rush which saw them running, walking and even dancing through coloured bubble stations along a 5k route and raising an incredible £35,000 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.
Events fundraiser Danny Hickes said it was the perfect way to start the hospice’s events season.
He added: “It was great to see so many families joining us for our super fun, super bubbly first event of the year.
Take a look at these amazing pictures from a day of bubble fun.