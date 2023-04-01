News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

24 fabulous pictures as more than 1,000 people get stuck into Blackpool Bubble Rush in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice

The bubbliest event in the north west returned to Blackpool on Saturday, bringing a sea of smiles and foamy fun to Lawson’s Showground.

By Julia Bennett
Published 1st Apr 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 16:58 BST

More than a thousand people took part in Blackpool Bubble Rush which saw them running, walking and even dancing through coloured bubble stations along a 5k route and raising an incredible £35,000 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Events fundraiser Danny Hickes said it was the perfect way to start the hospice’s events season.

He added: “It was great to see so many families joining us for our super fun, super bubbly first event of the year.

Take a look at these amazing pictures from a day of bubble fun.

Blackpool Bubble Rush in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice at Lawson's Showground

1. Blackpool Bubble Rush

Blackpool Bubble Rush in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice at Lawson's Showground Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Green for go!

2. Blackpool Bubble Rush

Green for go! Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Fun times in aid of a good cause

3. Blackpool Bubble Rush

Fun times in aid of a good cause Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Foamtastic!

4. Blackpool Bubble Rush

Foamtastic! Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Blackpool