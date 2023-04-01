The bubbliest event in the north west returned to Blackpool on Saturday, bringing a sea of smiles and foamy fun to Lawson’s Showground.

More than a thousand people took part in Blackpool Bubble Rush which saw them running, walking and even dancing through coloured bubble stations along a 5k route and raising an incredible £35,000 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Events fundraiser Danny Hickes said it was the perfect way to start the hospice’s events season.

He added: “It was great to see so many families joining us for our super fun, super bubbly first event of the year.

Take a look at these amazing pictures from a day of bubble fun.

1 . Blackpool Bubble Rush Blackpool Bubble Rush in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice at Lawson's Showground Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool Bubble Rush Green for go! Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Bubble Rush Fun times in aid of a good cause Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool Bubble Rush Foamtastic! Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales