17 of the best campsites in the Lake District to try in 2024 if you haven't already

And despite the soggy summer, it will still be a popular choice for families, friends and solo travellers this summer - whether it’s for a relaxing break, fun action-packed holiday, or a more adventurous, energetic expedition.
The Lake District is a popular destination for campers and caravans from Lancashire due to it being in easy reach yet offering stunning scenery, lots of activities, and great places to eat, drink and relax.
In no particular order, here are 17 of the best campsites in the Lake District to try:
1. Park Foot Holiday Park
This favourite on Ullswater got the most mentions by far, and it's easy to see why. More of a family-friendly site or suited to those who like a busy, active atmosphere, it offers all manner of activities, accommodation types and has its own restaurant if you can't be bothered to faff on with a camping stove. | Park Foot Holiday Park
2. Hillcroft Park
Another Ullswater site in Pooley Bridge, equally large and busy with activities. | Hillcroft Park
3. Stonethwaite Farm
A quieter campsite in the popular Borrowdale area, and one of two in the village of Stonethwaite, where you can expect a more back-to-basics experience compared to the bustling holiday park-type sites. | Stonethwaite Farm
4. Chapel House Farm Campsite
More of a tranquil, basic campsite, but it's seen improvements to its facilities in recent years, and you certainly won't go short, except for hardy winter campers who may find the showers frozen in colder days! Wonderful views of Borrowdale and has access to St Andrew's Church, a pleasant building where fell running legend Bob Graham is laid to rest. | Chapel House Farm Campsite
5. Seatoller Farm
Also in Borrowdale, Seatoller Farm proudly proclaims itself as a back-to-basics site with no WiFi or phone signal so you can 'switch off and embrace the wild feel'. However, running slightly contrary to this ethos, the site is visited by a stone-baked pizza van at weekends, offering toppings including Herdwick lamb. The site also allows campfires, which is more of a rarity these days. | Seatoller Farm
6. Castlerigg Farm
Famed for its impressive stone circle, Castlerigg has long been a popular destination for visitors, and the area boasts two popular campsites sitting over the road from each other. Castlerigg Farm is the more back-to-basics site for campers and caravans, but still has great facilities, and even offers WiFi. | Castlerigg Farm
