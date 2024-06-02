17 great pictures as residents enjoy Poulton Gala 2024 in glorious sunshine

Poulton Gala’s biggest parade in years took place on Saturday.
1. Poulton Gala 2024
Poulton Gala took place on Saturday, with the parade starting from and returning to the Cottam Hall Playing Fields, off Blackpool Old Road. Photo: Contributed
2. Poulton Gala 2024
The Big Parade left Cottam Hall at noon and made its way around Poulton town centre. Photo: Contributed
3. Poulton Gala 2024
Poulton’s annual visiting fairground from Foster & Gore also returned. Photo: Contributed
4. Poulton Gala 2024
Peter Drew, Chairman of Poulton Gala said: “It’s thanks to the generosity of local businesses and the committee’s fundraising efforts that they have been able to put on the town’s big weekend for the enjoyment of our local community." Photo: Contributed
5. Poulton Gala 2024
The streets were packed with cheering onlookers. Photo: Contributed
6. Poulton Gala 2024
The afternoon’s entertainment continued with performances from local band The Mandrills, Joanne Wilson’s Dance School, Blackpool & Fylde Dance Academy, local singing sensation Claire Cassidy and more. Photo: Contributed
