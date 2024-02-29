What started as a community proms style event back in 2009, the festival is now firmly on the national music calendar and what a catalogue of stars we have seen.

Lytham Festival is supporting Lowther Pavilion and The Gazette's Battle of the Bands competition which will catapult one local act to a career changing opportunity.

And there's still time to enter

These photos are just a fraction of archived images celebrating the people, the crowds and the stars who have lit up Lytham Festival such as Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Marti Pellow and Stereophonics.

