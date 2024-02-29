News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

15 incredible Lytham Festival memories from Kylie to Tom Jones and The Kaiser Chiefs

These brilliant picture memories remember the good times at Lytham Festival.
Ad Feature by Lowther Pavilion Theatre and Gardens
Published 29th Feb 2024, 14:54 GMT

What started as a community proms style event back in 2009, the festival is now firmly on the national music calendar and what a catalogue of stars we have seen.

Lytham Festival is supporting Lowther Pavilion and The Gazette's Battle of the Bands competition which will catapult one local act to a career changing opportunity.

And there's still time to enter - email [email protected] with a short entry video. See here for full details

These photos are just a fraction of archived images celebrating the people, the crowds and the stars who have lit up Lytham Festival such as Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Marti Pellow and Stereophonics.

Stereophonics perform at Lytham Festival 2019

1. Stereophonics, 2019

Stereophonics perform at Lytham Festival 2019 Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Wet Wet Wet, 2019

2. The best of Lytham Festival

Wet Wet Wet, 2019 Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
The Kaiser Chiefs at Lytham Festival

3. The best of Lytham Festival

The Kaiser Chiefs at Lytham Festival Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Kylie on stage

4. The best of Lytham Festival

Kylie on stage Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Sting at Lytham Festival

5. The best of Lytham Festival

Sting at Lytham Festival Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Tom Jones at Lytham Proms Festival Weekend 2014

6. The best of Lytham Festival

Tom Jones at Lytham Proms Festival Weekend 2014 Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Kylie MinogueTom JonesThe GazetteMarti Pellow