This year’s free event, held in St Annes on Saturday, gave visitors plenty to see and do.

Organised by Discover Fylde, the event began with a skilful demonstration of ice carving by the award-winning Glacial Art Ice Sculptors team, in the Ashton Gardens park.

There was also an ice sculpture trail around the town centre starting in Ashton Gardens, with prizes to be won, an interactive ice carving wall and a visit by the Snow Sisters.

Here are the best of our pictures.

Mathew Chaloner, chief sculptor at Glacial Art, demonstrates on stage at the Fylde Ice Festival 2025.

Copying the famous face of comedian Les Dawson next to his ice sculptor bust, part of the trail.

Admiring the ice sculpture of Richard Ansdell.

Mathew Chaloner, chief sculptor at Glacial Art, demonstrates on stage at the Fylde Ice Festival 2025.

Mathew Foster from Glacial Art ice sculptors helping kids sculpt the ice wall.