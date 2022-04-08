Have a free Easter with these top tips

11 things families can do at Easter in Lancashire that are absolutely free

Cash-strapped parents are being encouraged to hunt out free days out for children during the Easter break.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 8th April 2022, 2:51 pm

Here’s our guide on fun things to do with the kids without breaking the bank, courtesy of netvouchercodes.co.uk

1. Go for a family walk

You’ll be amazed at what’s available on your doorstep. Search online for local walks and woods that you probably didn’t even know about.

Photo: PB

2. Easter nature hunt

For little ones, print off a nature scavenger hunt to take on any walks. This will keep them entertained as you wander.

Photo: PB

3. Visit the park

Head to the park for a free few hours. Take a football and a picnic and you have a great day out.

Photo: PB

4. Meet up with friends

Instead of a play date at soft play, try hosting them at home or at a local playground.

Photo: PB

