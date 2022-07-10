11 spectacular pictures as the Red Arrows take to the skies above Blackpool as they head to Southport Air Show

The RAF's aerobatic display team used Blackpool Airport as a stopping off point for their scheduled appearance at Southport Air Show yesterday – and they’ll be doing the same today.
It meant fans across the Fylde coast got a fabulous view of the Reds this weekend ahead of their appearance later in the summer at Blackpool Air Show, which runs on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14.
Take a look at our picture gallery capturing the thrilling flying machines gracing ther skies on Saturday.
