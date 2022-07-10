11 spectacular pictures as the Red Arrows take to the skies above Blackpool as they head to Southport Air Show

The world famous Red Arrows paid a flying visit to the Fylde coast this weekend.

By Julia Bennett
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 10:44 am
Updated Sunday, 10th July 2022, 11:03 am

The RAF's aerobatic display team used Blackpool Airport as a stopping off point for their scheduled appearance at Southport Air Show yesterday – and they’ll be doing the same today.

It meant fans across the Fylde coast got a fabulous view of the Reds this weekend ahead of their appearance later in the summer at Blackpool Air Show, which runs on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14.

Take a look at our picture gallery capturing the thrilling flying machines gracing ther skies on Saturday.

And find out how to spot them in Lancashire today here.

Fylde coast fans got a spectacular view of the Red Arrows flying over Blackpool as they headed to Southport Air Show

Photo: Iain Lynn

A thrilling display

Photo: Iain Lynn

A Typhoon also graced the skies

Photo: Iain Lynn

The Red Arrows are using Blackpool Airport as a stop off point during Southport Air Show

Photo: Iain Lynn

