11 fabulous pictures by snappers from Poulton Photographic Society
Taken by members of Poulton Photographic Society, the pictures from the society’s Residents’ Competition will be part of an annual exhibition running in Poulton Masonic Hall until Saturday, June 10.
The exhibition also gives visitors a chance to find out more about the group as it welcomes new members.
Christine Storey, from Poulton Photographic Society, said: “Whether you are starting out with a new hobby, picking up the skills after a break, or are an experienced photographer you will find something of interest in the exhibition.
"And new members are invited to join for half price – that’s £20 for around 40 weekly meetings in 2023/2024.
“We also hold a summer exhibition in Poulton Library from August 5th to August 18.
“We meet in the Methodist Church Hall, Queensway, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7ST on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm, between September and June.
“Everyone is very welcome to attend any of our meetings as a visitor at a cost of £2.”
The current exhibition at Poulton Masonic Hall in the town’s Market Place is open daily from 10am until 5pm until Saturday.