10 things to do in Lancashire this August bank holiday weekend

Make the most of the final days before schools return and the last long weekend until Christmas by exploring what's on offer in our wonderful county.
Here are 10 things you can do as life in Lancashire continues its gradual return to normality after 18 months of coronavirus and lockdowns:
1. Red Arrows in Blackpool
The RAF's aerobatic display team will be using Blackpool Airport as a stopping off point for their scheduled appearance at the Isle of Man bank holiday airshow.
The Reds, regular visitors to Squires Gate over the years, will be gracing the skies of the Fylde coast on Saturday, August 28.
Airport bosses are encouraging fans to come along a get a close view by using its new park and ride carpark, which costs £15, and then spending the day in Blackpool enjoying the attractions.
2. Sound on the Ground Festival
Will you be heading to Blackpool Cricket Club’s Stanley Park ground on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29? Billed as Sound on the Ground, the two-day music extravaganza opens with Pete Waterman hosting the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.
Following the sophistication of Saturday’s concert, the iconic sound of the 80’s and 90’s Manchester music scene will be replicated by the Hacienda Classical by the Hacienda Classical featuring DJ Graeme Park with the Manchester Camerata.
3. Soul Love on the Pier - North Pier
Joining renowned DJ Trevor Nelson for the all day soul event on August 28 will be 'Somebody Eles's Guy' hitmaker Jocelyn Brown and fellow American R&B and pop singer–songwriter Sybil.
Soul Love on the Pier is an all new event, which will see a mix of live acts and DJs from 1pm until midnight.
4. Preston Race for Life
People across Lancashire are being urged to enter Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.
The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the county but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.
Organisers are encouraging people of all ages and abilities to join the events which take place on Moor Park on August 28 and 29.