10 things to do in Lancashire if you don't want to watch the Queen's funeral

Whilst much of the country will want to watch the proceedings, others may want to do anything but.

Whether you deliberately want to avoid the event or merely want to take advantage of the extra bank holiday, there are still plenty of other things to spend your day doing.

Here are ten things to do in Lancashire on Monday, instead of watching the funeral:

1. Go on a walk Lancashire is a county full of scenic walking opportunities, whether it be one of its famous parks, a secluded trail or a coastal path. Pictured is Avenham and Miller Park in Preston. Photo: David Platt Photo Sales

2. Go out for lunch Some chains and independent restaurants will stay open tomorrow lunchtime as usual. For instance, Mitchell and Butler, which runs around 1,700 pubs, restaurants and bars, including Harvester and All Bar One, said all its venues will stay open all of Monday. Photo: Louis Hansel on Unsplash Photo Sales

3. Visit Sing and Ring Whilst many tourist attractions are closed for the funeral, those situated in plain public sight are still up for grabs. Why not visit the Singing Ringing Tree on top of Crown Point in Burnley for some great views? Photo: NW Photo Sales

4. Say hi to a Lancastrian legen Another tourist attraction impossible to close is the statue of comedy legend Eric Morecambe at Morecambe Promenade. Never had a chance to pay your visit, how about doing so now? Photo: Christopher Furlong/ Getty Images Photo Sales