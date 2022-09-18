10 things to do in Lancashire if you don't want to watch the Queen's funeral
Tomorrow (September 19), the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey, on what has been declared a national bank holiday.
By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 2:19 pm
Whilst much of the country will want to watch the proceedings, others may want to do anything but.
Whether you deliberately want to avoid the event or merely want to take advantage of the extra bank holiday, there are still plenty of other things to spend your day doing.
Here are ten things to do in Lancashire on Monday, instead of watching the funeral:
