Things to do (Sept 28 - Oct 2)

PAID: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Blackpool, until Saturday, September 29

Irish wildlife cameraman and television presenter Colin Stafford-Johnson will be in Morecambe. Photo credit - Matt Loughrey

The most fantasmagorical musical in the history of everything, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, celebrates 50 years. To celebrate the musical of the same name will be coming to Blackpool and will have audiences of all ages flying high with its mixture of madness, intrigue and exuberance. Brought to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre by Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will take you on a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Call the box office on 01253 290190.

PAID: Preston Comic Con, Preston, Saturday, September 29

Stars from film and TV alongside amazing artists will descend on Preston Guild Hall. See stars from famous film and television franchises - including Tom Wyner, Zara Phythian,Tracee Lee Cocco, Robert Axelrod and Maude Hirst. Plus many stalls selling collectables you won’t find anywhere else. Tickets are £8 for adults, £4 under 16s and under fives free - for standard 10.30am entry. For early 9.30am entry tickets are £12 adults, £6 under 16s, under 5s free. To book visit www.prestoncomiccon.co.uk/store

PAID: Alpha Omega Wrestling: Golden Chance, Morecambe, Saturday, September 29

Family friendly, non-profit, award-winning entertainment featuring the best current and up and coming wrestlers from around the UK. At Golden Chance, Craig Kollins and Andre Dekker will face off in a no-disqualification match. And there’s a good chance only one man is walking out. It’s taking place at The Carleton in Morecambe. Doors open from 6pm. Tickets £7 advance; £10 on the door. All raising money for the restoration of the Alhambra building.

FREE: End of Summer Barbecue, Morecambe, Sunday, September 30

The Brew House pub in Morecambe is holding an End of Summer Barbecue in the beer garden from 1pm until 4pm. Each punter will receive one free hot dog or burger per person. The pub will also be featuring all the days live sport, including the Russian F1 Grand Prix, the Ryder Cup golf final day and football. You can also expect some great deals on drinks. Private booths are available on request - call 01524 39481 to book. The Brew House can be found at Newgate on the White Lund Industrial Estate.

PAID: Farmaggedon, Ormskirk, Saturday, September 29

Welcome to the original fear farm. With six unique scare attractions, including the UK’s single biggest scare house – The Beast of Terror – an interactive zombie paintball experience, with new areas added every year, plus movie-grade special effects, professional makeup and seasoned scare actors, Farmaggedon remains one of the most terrifying nights you will ever experience. Suitable for both individuals and group bookings. Visit https://www.farmaggedon.co.uk/ to book.

PAID: It’s a Knockout Charity Fun Day, Blackpool, Saturday, September 29

This event, being held at Blackpool Cricket Club, is to raise funds for Melanoma UK and Cherish Life Foundation. Compete on an inflatable obstacle course, with foam (you will get wet) against other teams. Or dare to enter the gunge tank. This a Grease themed event, also featuring live cabaret. Runs from 11am until 5pm. Games start at 12pm. Let the games commence. Blackpool Cricket Club can be found on Stanley Park. For more information call Julie Spencer on 07791 068770.

PAID: Dusk to Dark, Gisburn, Saturday, September 29

Experience the evening sounds and sights of Gisburn forest on an atmospheric guided walk from dusk to dark. As edges soften and shapes dissolve, listen out for birds calling, animals rustling and branches creaking as your eyes and ears adjust to the fading light. Go wrapped up and ready to explore. Runs from 7.30pm until 9pm. Tickets are £3 for adults. Booking essential. As part of Festival Bowland 2018. For more information and to book, contact the Forest of Bowland AONB office on 01200 448000 or email sandra.silk@lancashire.gov.uk

PAID: The Songaminute Man, Preston, Saturday, September 29

The Songaminute Man - Simon McDermott describes how his video of singing in the car with his father went viral worldwide, and the wonderful effect that this has had helping with a loved one who has dementia. It’s being presented at Lancashire Infantry Museum at Fulwood Barracks in Preston. Doors open 10.40am, talk starts at 11am. Admission is £2. Photo ID is needed for admission to the barracks - a photo driving licence is ideal. Free parking can be found with Fulwood Barracks.

FREE: Preston Pride, Preston, Saturday, September 29

Bigger and better than ever, this year’s Preston Pride will be filled with stalls. There will also be great acts to keep you on your feet and entertained, from 11am until 4pm. The fabulous Gina Grigio will return, alongside local favourites and many surprises. As always, there will also be an amazing headline act to look forward to. So, head down to Preston Flag Market, wave your flags and support Preston Pride. Have fun, sing loud and proud and join in with this year’s “Inspirational Women” theme.

PAID: Cash for Kids Variety Show, Preston, Sunday, September 30

Join Rock FM for this years Cash for Kids Variety Show, hosted by Andy Crane and starring Stephen Bayliss, Kevin Simm, Terry Cotta, My Stage Company Inspirations Dancers, Starkidz, Skool of Street, Mikala Fredrikkson, Preston’s College Dance and Performing Arts and more. Kaleidoscope brings different talents together. It’s at Preston’s Guild Hall from 6.30pm. Ticket prices vary, visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/cash-for-kids-2018/ to book, or call 01772 80 44 44.

PAID: Lancashire Honey Show, Preston, Sunday, September 30

Lancashire & North West Bee Keepers Association will be hosting their annual Honey Show at Brockholes Nature Reserve on Sunday, so why not take the whole family down to find out more about this fascinating hobby? On the day you will see a Honey Exhibition - closed for judging 10am until 2pm, open to the public 2pm until 4pm once the judges have given their verdicts. There will also be stands, stalls, demos and all things bee related from 10am until 4.30pm. For more information visit http://www.brockholes.org/events/events-calendar/

PAID: Colin Stafford-Johnson: Living the Wild Life, Morecambe, Tuesday, October 2

Irish wildlife cameraman and television presenter Colin Stafford-Johnson is one of the world’s most acclaimed and internationally awarded filmmakers. Hear him talk about his career at The Platform in Morecambe on Tuesday, from 8pm. Tickets prices are £18.50, with concessions at £16.50. Photo credit - Matt Loughrey.

FREE: Michaelmas Fair, Preston, Saturday, September 29

There is a scarecrow competition taking place during St Michaels and All Angels Church’s Michaelmas Fair on Saturday. Held at the church on Egerton Road, Ashton from 11am until 3pm, it is open to everyone. Finished scarecrows should be brought to the church before 11am on the day and will be judged during the fair for the most creative. Admission to the scarecrow competition is £3 per entry. To enter email stmichaelschurchfair@gmail.com. You can also expect all the usual fun things at the Michaelmas Fair, including stalls, games and more.

FREE: Whittingham Lives Singing Day, Preston, Saturday, September 29

As part of the Whittingham Lives project, members of St George’s Choir, Poynton and others will lead a singing day embracing a newly commissioned choral piece written by Sasha Johnson Manning entitled War’s Embers. It is written for choirs to celebrate Whittingham Hospital’s history. This workshop, which runs from 10.30am until 3.30pm, culminates in a concert at 4pm. Admission is free to the event at Preston Minster Church on Saturday.

PAID: Variety Night, Preston, Friday, September 28

Join Longridge parishioners for a final blast of celebrating 150 years since becoming an ecclesiastical parish at their Variety Night tonight. It’s the penultimate event of the special year’s busy programme before final services on Sunday. Venue is Longridge Civic Hall, at 7.30pm, tickets £4 for adults, £2 for children under 12.