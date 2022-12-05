Bispham CastAways will be staging their annual pantomine on December 16 and 17. The charity community theatre group will perform The Wicked Witches Of Oz by Peter Nuttall and by arrangement with Lazy Bee Scripts at Holy Family Church Hall on Links Road.

You can join Dorothy and her faithful dog Toto on Aunty Em’s farm, where she longs for a more exciting life. Then a storm hits and blows Dorothy and Toto on a hair-raising adventure in a strange new land that leaves her just wanting to find a way home. The pair of friends will meet some familiar (and not so familiar) characters on their travels, some may want to help them… but beware the Wicked Witches.. Sit back and have fun as you laugh, boo and shout out, hoping to help Dorothy and Toto get home.

Bispham CastAways is a registered charity and prides itself on holding one of the best value for money pantos in Blackpool at Christmas. Tickets are £8 for VIP, £6 an adult and £5 for under 16s and over 65s. All tickets include interval refreshments too. There will be three performances; a Friday and Saturday evening (December 16 and 17) with doors open at 6pm and curtain up at 7pm, plus a Saturday matinee (DEcember 17) with doors open at 1pm and curtain up at 2pm.

Their fund-raising efforts will go towards a wireless microphone system for their work at care homes. To add more fun to the panto experience, during the hour before each curtain they will be holding a few games and stalls. Prizes for some of these have very kindly been donated by Hart’s Amusements. There will also be raffles, including for a Blackpool Zoo annual Adult Silver Membership Ticket that Blackpool Zoo were kind enough to donate.

Bispham CastAways believe that everyone has a right to express themselves creatively and that doing so can help people in many different ways.

For tickets and more information visit www.castaways.org.uk, email [email protected] or phone 01253 353224. Photos courtesy of Abbie’s Photography.