These are the lost nightclubs in Blackpool that bring back fond memories

If there’s one thing the folk of Blackpool know how to do, it’s have a good time.

Here we remember the places where we mis-spent our youth, met our friends and in some cases our partners.

The Tache, on Cookson Street, opened in 1983. It was the only club in town devoted to rock music ' head-banging guitar rock, new waves, and post punk.

1. The Tache

Blackpool's biggest superclub opened in 2002 and was one of the biggest in the UK. The 4,000 capacity, three-tier venue was opened by the Nordwind family, at a cost of 4m.

2. The Syndicate

The Mecca, on Central Drive was the 'Syndicate of the 70s'. It opened as the Locarno ballroom in April 1965, describing itself as 'an essay in tasteful modernity and elegance' with its plush interior and revolving bandstand.

3. Mecca Locarno

Stix nightclub, was based on Princess Street, in the former Blackpool Borough Social Club. It closed in 1997 and was replaced by The Odeon. Picture: archive.

4. Stix

