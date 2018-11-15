These are the lost nightclubs in Blackpool that bring back fond memories If there’s one thing the folk of Blackpool know how to do, it’s have a good time. Here we remember the places where we mis-spent our youth, met our friends and in some cases our partners. 1. The Tache The Tache, on Cookson Street, opened in 1983. It was the only club in town devoted to rock music ' head-banging guitar rock, new waves, and post punk. jpress Buy a Photo 2. The Syndicate Blackpool's biggest superclub opened in 2002 and was one of the biggest in the UK. The 4,000 capacity, three-tier venue was opened by the Nordwind family, at a cost of 4m. jpress Buy a Photo 3. Mecca Locarno The Mecca, on Central Drive was the 'Syndicate of the 70s'. It opened as the Locarno ballroom in April 1965, describing itself as 'an essay in tasteful modernity and elegance' with its plush interior and revolving bandstand. jpress Buy a Photo 4. Stix Stix nightclub, was based on Princess Street, in the former Blackpool Borough Social Club. It closed in 1997 and was replaced by The Odeon. Picture: archive. jpress Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3