Why you shouldn’t lock your niece up in a country house

David Walliams’ Awful Auntie will be coming to theatres throughout the UK – and will be playing Preston’s Charter Theatre from Thursday to Sunday January 18 - 21.

Walliams said: “The Birmingham Stage Company’s Gangsta Granny is truly brilliant, so I’m hugely excited that they’re now bringing Awful Auntie to the stage.

“It promises to be a thrilling show and a total hoot - Wagnar the owl - and I can’t wait to see it!”

Awful Auntie was published in September 2014 and went to No.1 in the children’s book chart for seven weeks.

The paperback was published in February 2016 and sold 212,000 copies, making it the best-selling children’s paperback of the year.

Awful Auntie tells the story of Stella, who, when she sets off to visit London with her parents, has no idea her life is in danger.

Waking up from a coma three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened.

But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie.

Call 01772 80 44 44 or www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.

