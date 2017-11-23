Tale of survival and hope with swinging 60s sounds

Poulton Drama stage their autumn production this week - Be My Baby
It’s 1964 but the Sixties are not swinging for Mary Adams - 19 years old, unmarried and pregnant.
She is sent in secrecy and shame to St Saviours, a Church of England mother and baby home run by a formidable matron but meets tough-talking Queenie.
The girls in the home bond over a love of girl-group records, which entertain, console and inspire as the birth of their babies approaches.
When Mary finds she is expected to give up her child for adoption, she begins a desperate fight.
It’s a teen pregnancy tale of hope, friendship and survival set against a swinging 60s soundtrack - prepare for an evening of tears laughter and baby bumps.
Written by Amanda Whittington, the play is supporting Blue Skies Hospitals Fund - Blackpool Victoria Hospital Antenatal Unit.
It runs until Saturday at Thornton Little Theatre, 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £10 and concession tickets (for under-16s) are £8.
Call (01253) 887526 for tickets and more information.
