St Annes drama group performs bespoke comedy play

Junction 4 Productions, which is based in St Annes, presents If It’s Not One Thing It’s The Mother this week.

Its a brand new comedy play written and directed by Sara Morris and Chris Sandiford.

It tells the story of The Phoenix Theatre Group; a struggling amateur dramatics society about to put on their latest show, a production of The Sound of Music.

Chris and Sarah said: “At its heart, this is a story about family. We all love our family but at times we all fall out.

It’s a story about good versus evil. It has humour, pathos and warmth. It’s about rallying together, fighting for something in which you all believe, burying hatchets, mending bridges and finding a common strength – all with a touch of good fortune thrown in.”

Sara and Chris have been performing amateur theatre for several years and thought they’d turn their hand to something original.

Both write as a hobby and Chris has won several competitions for his short stories and poetry while Sara studied drama at Chester University and is happy to get back to her acting.

It runs from October 26-28 at the Palace on Garden, St Annes