Pigeon fanatics migrated to Blackpool's Empress Ballroom for The British Homing World Show of the Year

Pigeon fanatics from across the UK migrated to Blackpool once again for their annual homing show.

And even after 41 years the event shows no sign of flying away anywhere else.

The Royal Pigeon Racing Associations 46th British Homing World Show of the Year at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool.Pictured is Julia Field from the RPRA Photos: DAN MARTINO

The British Homing World Show of the Year featured more than 2,000 birds in the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens.

That was an increase on the 1,700 that entered last year. The popular event is reportedly worth around £10m to the resort’s economy and has also raised more than £3m for charity.

This year, the exhibition boasted 120 trade stands.

As well as being a social occasion, competitors were also chasing the title of Supreme Champion.

Ian Evans, general manager of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association and organiser of the event, said the show had been a great success and regulars were already booking their hotels for next year.

“I can’t see it ever moving from Blackpool,” he said.