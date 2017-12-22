Millie’s making the most of panto show

A former winner of a Gazette Education Award is back on the Fylde as she takes her latest steps towards a career on stage

Millie Hansford was the winner of the Creative Arts Award in 2013 - and four years later she’s starring in one of the area’s professional pantomimes.

Millie, 19, from Thornton, is currently playing Alice Fitzwarren in Dick Whittington at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion.

And while she’s appearing alongside full-time professionals, Millie is just half way through her own musical theatre degree studies at Performance Preparation Academy (PPA) in Guildford, Surrey.

The former Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupil said: “PPA have their own agency, and the principal decides if you’re good enough to be put forward for auditions.

“There were 40 girls, six were recalled and four got cast... And it’s pure coincidence that I got Lytham.

“I got cast in April, so have been waiting for it to happen almost all year.”

The cast have been doing two shows a day since the panto opened on December 8, but Millie doesn’t mind the hard work.

“It’s so much fun,” she said. “We’re like a family now after three weeks together.

“It’s not long ago I was auditioning for drama school and never expected to get an opportunity like this before I had even graduated but it’s a reward for working hard at college.”

· Dick Whittington, Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, until Saturday, December 30. Call 01253 794221 to book.