Lytham drama group get into skin of characters for Cheshire Cats

It was a case of art imitating life when group of women from Lytham Anonymous Players took part in the recent Rosemere fundraising Walk the Lights event.

The local am-dram group’s next play, Cheshire Cats follows a group of women as they walk the Moonwalk in London in aid of breast cancer charities.

Cast members felt it was a great way to get in the skin of their characters – and test out the catwoman-inspired costumes.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation – along with Trinity Hospice – is one of the local cancer charities being supported by the production which opens at Lowther Pavilion on November 14. Kirsten Burnett, one of the cast, said: “The walk was a lovely way for us all to get to know each other better and gave us a brilliant feel for what our characters experience, even if - at five miles - the Rosemere walk was somewhat shorter than the 13.1 miles walked in the play! It was brilliant to meet people from Rosemere who gave us a very welcome hot drink at the finish.”