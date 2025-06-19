The Waterfront features stars from Mindhunter, Glee, Supergirl and more 👀

The Waterfront is Netflix’s latest drama.

All eight episodes were released on June 19.

But where do you know the actors from?

Months after adding Yellowstone to its library, Netflix is looking to claim that blockbuster hits crown with its latest crime drama. The Waterfront has been compared to the sprawling saga as well as the likes of Ozark.

Following a family who turn to a life of crime to save their failing fishing empire, it promises twists and turns a plenty. It will be hoping to catch audiences attention hook, line and sinker.

The first season arrived on Netflix today (June 19) and all eight episodes are available to watch straight away. But where do you recognise the cast from?

What to expect from The Waterfront?

The synopsis, via Netflix, reads: “With their fishing empire failing, a North Carolina family has only one option to survive: drug smuggling." If you were a fan of Ozark, you might get similar vibes - albeit that was set in Missouri instead.

The first season has eight episodes and all of them became available at 8am today (June 19). It was filmed on location in North Carolina.

Who is in the cast of The Waterfront?

Holt McCallany (L) and Jake Weary (R) in The Waterfront | Dana Hawley/ Netflix

The Buckley family are the focus of the show and Netflix has signed up some recognisable faces for these roles. The main cast includes:

Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley

Maria Bello as Mae Buckley

Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley

Rafael L. Silva as Shawn Wilson

Humberly González as Jenna Tate

Danielle Campbell as Peyton Buckley

Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins

But they are not the only actors in the show, The Waterfront also features plenty of recurring roles. Including:

Michael Gaston as Sheriff Clyde Porter

Gerardo Celasco as DEA Agent Marcus Sanchez

Topher Grace as Grady

Andrew Call as Deputy Sawyer

Dave Annable as Wes Larsen

Where do you know The Waterfront cast from?

Mindhunter fans will instantly recognise the lead actor in this new Netflix series. Holt McCallany (Harlan Buckely) played Bill Tench in the acclaimed crime series - and he’s recently opened the door to its potential return.

Viewers may recognise Maria Bello (Mae Buckley) from her brief stint on ER from 1997 to 1998 - where she played Anna Del Amico. More recently she was Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane in NCIS from 2017 to 2021.

Melissa Benoist, who plays Bree Buckley, first shot to fame on Glee back in the early 2010s. She played Marley Rose on the musical school drama - before going on to play Supergirl in the CW series of the same name.

Jake Weary (Cane Buckley) is known for his starring role as Deran Cody in the TV version of Animal Kingdom. He has also had roles in Chicago Fire and horror films It Follows and IT: Chapter Two.

Fans of 911: Lone Star will recognise Rafael L. Silva (Shawn Wilson) from his turn as Carlos Reyes in that show. Humberly González (Jenna Tate) had the lead role in the 2024 video game Star Wars: Outlaws.

Danielle Campbell (Peyton Buckley) is known for her roles in films like Prom and the TV series The Originals. Brady Hepner (Diller Hopkins) was in the films The Holdovers and Black Phone.

Guest star Topher Grace (Grady) is best known for playing Eric Forman in That’ 70s Show. He also played Venom in 2007’s Spider-Man 3.

