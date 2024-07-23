The War of the Worlds UK Tour: Enter Shikari frontman to lead the cast - dates and ticketing details
- The beloved musical The War of The Worlds is set to tour the United Kingdom in 2025.
- The cast is set to be led by Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds as the show tours Leeds, Glasgow, London and many more venues.
- Here’s the full list of tour stops and how you can book tickets to avoid missing out on the Jeff Wayne classic.
H.G Wells’ beloved dark tale of an alien invasion set to the music of Jeff Wayne is set to tour the UK in 2025 with “The War of The Worlds: The Spirit of Man.”
The performance has also found its Artilleryman, the enigmatic character performed previously by Jason Donovan, David Essex and Kaiser Chief Ricky Wilson.
Step up Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds, who joins the all-star cast including The Wanted’s Max George and Maisie Smith, with more cast members to be announced ahead of the first date at Hull’s Connexin Live on March 28 2025.
“I first discovered Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds through my dad and uncle, who grew up being blown away by the original double album,” Reynolds explains about his casting in the musical. “Their great respect and enthusiasm for Jeff’s work makes it a true honour to be involved.”
“I’m excited to be playing the role of The Artilleryman and stepping into the shoes of luminaries such as David Essex, Ricky Wilson, Adam Garcia and all those who’ve played the role before me.”
Speaking about why he took on the role of The Artilleryman, it was a case of pushing himself outside of his comfort zone - something similar to his outlook on being in Enter Shikari. “ I understand that performing in a musical production isn’t the sort of thing people from our scene normally do, but my band has never paid much attention to what is expected of us.
“I relish this challenge."
Where is The War of The Worlds touring the UK in 2025?
Rou Reynolds and the cast of “The War of the Worlds” will be performing the iconic musical at the following locations in 2024:
- March 28 2025: Connexin Live, Hull
- April 1 2025: P&J Live, Aberdeen
- April 2 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- April 3 2025: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- April 5 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester
- April 8 2025: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- April 9 2025: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- April 10 2025: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- April 12 2025: Brighton Centre, Brighton (Matinee and evening performances)
- April 13 - 14 2025: BIC, Bournemouth
- April 16 - 17 2025: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- April 18 2025: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- April 20 2025: The O2, London (Matinee and evening performances)
Where can I get tickets to see The War of the Worlds during its 2025 UK Tour?
Tickets to all of the performances throughout the 2024 UK tour of “The War of The Worlds” are available from today through Ticketmaster UK.
