Audience favourite Kas was banished on Wednesday night.

Before his elimination he made a heartbreaking admission about feeling ostracised.

Viewers were furious over the way he had been treated by fellow players.

The Traitors star Kasim Ahmed has broken his silence after being eliminated from the BBC show. He became the latest player to be banished after a vote at the round table.

Kas was a fan favourite on social media - and many were frustrated at the way he had been treated in recent episodes. The doctor found himself under the spotlight after making a toast at breakfast after the first murder and also for the simple fact of being a doctor.

Fans on social media were quick to point the finger at fellow player Joe for leading the charge against Kas. However, after the episode was aired, the doctor took to social media to break his silence.

The Traitors fans say Kas ‘deserved better’

Kasim, a doctor from Cambridge, joins The Traitors series three | BBC

During the episode on Wednesday (January 8) night, Kas made a heartbreaking admission that he felt ostracised by his fellow players after being accused of being a traitor. He told his fellow players that because of this he felt cut out - with fans on social media saying that he “deserved better”.

However before his departure, Kas got a bit of revenge on his fellow players. In his final speech, he seemed to be revealing that he was a traitor before pulling the rug and confirming he was in fact a faithful.

Kas even managed to trick Joe with the line “and who’d have thought you’d have caught me based on a twinkle in the eye?”. It was a moment hailed on social media as a “mic drop”.

Kas breaks his silence after departure

In a post on his personal Instagram account, Kas broke his silence on his fellow players and his time in the game. He wrote: “What an opportunity, and what amazing support you've all given me! But most of all, as a cast we were a family, together for weeks and made bonds that are unbreakable, and the support and love we have for each other is even greater.

“Joe and Jake may have led the charge against me in the game, but have been an excellent support in the real world and are some of the loveliest people I've met (and I've met a few!). Remember that all of us are people, and that we all act in different ways under stress.”

It is a post that has seen Kas heaped with praise by fellow social media users. One wrote: “Your exit line might be my favourite moment from this show ever.”

