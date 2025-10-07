The small seaside towns of Knott End and Preesall are gearing up for a night of quirky competition and charitable giving with the third annual Conker Championships returning.

It is set to take place on Friday, October, 10 at 8pm in the local pub’s tap room at the Bourne Arms located: Bourne May Rd, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0AB.

Conkers, a traditional British autumn game involves horse chestnuts threaded on a string. Competitors take turns swinging their conker at their opponent’s aiming to smash it first.

While it may seem like child’s play, tournaments like this are fiercely contested and the reigning champion, Andy has held the trophy for the past two years.

Now, local players have the chance to test their skill, precision and strategy to try to crack Andy’s conker and claim the crown this year.

Bourne Arms Knott End and Preesall World Conkers Championship.

This year’s competition promises to be bigger and more exciting than ever. Organisers encourage participants to sign up early by calling, messaging or visiting the pub to get their names down.

The tournament will take place in the tap room, creating an intimate and lively atmosphere where friends and family can watch the drama unfold.

The format typically involves knockout rounds, where players face off one-on-one until a final winner emerges. Skill, patience and a bit of luck are key - a single well-placed strike can decide the match.

Beyond the fun and friendly rivalry the event has a meaningful goal. All proceeds from the championship will go towards funding a defibrillator outside the pub in partnership with the North West Ambulance Service. Entry is £5.

This ensures that while the competition is spirited, it also serves a vital purpose for community health and safety.

Every entry fee contributes directly to helping make the local area safer and better equipped for emergencies.

The third annual Knott End and Preesall Conker Championships is more than just a game; it’s a celebration of local culture, camaraderie and the enduring charm of this classic autumn pastime.

Whether you’re a seasoned conker pro or just looking for a fun night out this event promises excitement and a chance to be part of a unique local tradition.