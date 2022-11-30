News you can trust since 1873
The Rolling Stones announce release of the definitive live best of ‘Grrr Live!’

The Rolling Stones have today announced the release of GRRR Live!, THE definitive live hits album from the band’s career. Released on February 10 via Mercury Studios, the album will be available in various formats; 3LP black, 3LP coloured white (Indies exclusive) 3LP red (d2c exclusive), 2CD, DVD + 2CD, BluRay+ 2CD. The Blu-ray and digital versions will include Dolby Atmos.

By Nigel Booth
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 5:45pm
The Rolling Stones on tour in summer 2022 (photo: Getty Images)
The Rolling Stones on tour in summer 2022 (photo: Getty Images)

The album is available to pre-order and features some of the greatest songs of all time including It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

The Rolling Stones celebrated their golden anniversary in 2012 & 2013 by embarking on the 50 & Counting Tour. December 15, 2012, the band took the stage at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the final of four shows in the New York area. Featuring guest appearances by The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer (Going Down), Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice), the concert proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history.

Since its original airing on pay-per-view in 2012, this show has not been available to fans until now. The concert has been re-edited and the audio has been remixed. Three songs from the December 13 show (also in Newark) will be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray: Respectable (with John Mayer), Around And Around, and Gimme Shelter.

    GRR Live! Track Listing:

    CD1

    Get Off Of My Cloud

    The Last Time

    The Rolling Stones soon to be released Grrr Live album

    It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

    Paint It Black

    Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

    Wild Horses

    The Rolling Stones have released a definitive live album spanning their career (photo: Getty Images)
    Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

    Dead Flowers

    Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

    Doom And Gloom

    One More Shot

    Miss You

    Honky Tonk Women

    Band Introductions

    CD2

    Before They Make Me Run

    Happy

    Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

    Start Me Up

    Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

    Brown Sugar

    Sympathy For the Devil

    You Can’t Always Get What You Want

    Jumpin’ Jack Flash

    (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

    THE ROLLING STONES’ GRRR LIVE! WILL BE RELEASED ON MULTIPLE PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL FORMATS BY MERCURY STUDIOS ON FEBRUARY 10, 2023.

