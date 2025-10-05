The Nolans have reunited for the first time since Linda Nolan’s tragic death, for a special show in Sheffield.

Maureen, Denise and Anne performed at Sheffield's City Hall on Saturday (October 4), to raise money for BB With Love and Weston Park Cancer Charity - the first time The Nolans have performed together in this line up since 1978, and their first performance since Linda passed away in January from double pneumonia, after living with incurable breast cancer.

Linda’s younger sister Bernie also died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.

The star-studded fundraising concert featured actors Layton Williams and Blackpool’s Hayley Tamaddon as well Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Janette Manrara, Dr. Ranj Singh and more.

Organised by the Croke family of Sheffield in memory of their wife and mother Bev Croke, the concert marked the fifth and final Simply the Best fundraising event and was co-produced by Mrs Croke's son, The Voice UK star Matthew Croke .

Take a look at 11 photos of the special concert below.

