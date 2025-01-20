Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Masked Singer has revealed three celebrities so far 👀

Carol Decker is the latest celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer.

The T’Pau singer was revealed as the famous face under the Tattoo costumer

She is the fourth to be revealed so far - with others including a TV star and a famous chef.

The secret identity of a fourth celebrity has been revealed on The Masked Singer. ITV’s popular singing show is helping to put the fun back into January in 2025.

Audiences and judges have been left guessing as they try to work out the hidden identities of the costumed stars this season. Saturday’s (January 18) episode saw yet another celebrity unmasked - and it is one older fans might recognise.

It follows the earlier reveals of Spag Bol, Pegasus and Toad in the Hole in the first three episodes of the 2025 season. The Masked Singer is also missing a familiar face on the judging panel - with Rita Ora being replaced by Maya Jama.

See which celebrities have been unmasked so far. Here’s all you need to know:

Tattoo is the latest to be unmasked on The Masked Singer | Bandicoot TV/ ITV

Who is left in The Masked Singer 2025?

After the four three episodes of the ITV show, there are now just eight Masked Singers waiting to have their identities revealed. The costumed players left in the game are:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pufferfish

Snail

Teeth

Wolf

A fifth celebrity will be unmasked next weekend. But for now just four of the secret identities have been revealed.

Which celebrities have been unmasked so far?

As previously mentioned, the identities of three celebrities in The Masked Singer have been revealed so far. They are as follows

Spag Bol - episode 1

TV presenter and Good Morning Britain favourite Kate Garraway was the first celebrity to be revealed on The Masked Singer in 2025. She was the star under the Spag Bol costume.

Pegasus - episode 2

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was revealed as being Pegasus in the second episode of The Masked Singer. It is quite the change from her blind judging on the Channel 4 hit.

Toad in the Hole - episode 3

The third episode of The Masked Singer saw Toad in the Hole being eliminated and unmasked last weekend (January 11). It was revealed that singer Macy Gray was under the costume.

Tattoo - episode 4

After making it through the first three weeks, Tattoo was eliminated on January 18 and revealed her secret identity. T’Pau singer Carol Decker was the celebrity under the mask.

The pop band were best known for their hits in the 1980s and 1990s - China in Your Hand, Heart and Soul and Valentine. Can you remember T’Pau?