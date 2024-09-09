This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Despite an initial delay, The Jonas Brothers finally arrive in the UK this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jonas Brothers make their long-awaited return to the United Kingdom this week (September 12 2024.)

The brothers are set to continue their “Five Albums” tour, starting their UK shows with a tour opening performance in Manchester before dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

But are there still tickets to see The Jonas Brothers perform, and what is the merchandise situation for them on tour looking like?

Despite a previous setback to their original European tour dates, The Jonas Brothers are finally arriving for their “Five Albums. One Night” world tour, starting in Manchester this week (September 12.)

The brothers, who shot to fame through their involvement with The Disney Channel and appearances in films “Camp Rock,” were originally meant to perform earlier in the year, however commitments that could not be shifted led to several shows, including the UK dates, to be moved to this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though some fans were left unhappy, time seems to be a good healer in terms of gigs being moved around and while patience might not be a virtue for some (myself included), footage from some of the brother’s other shows during the tour show that they are worth the wait.

That’s if indeed, however, you are planning to go - and if you’ve only now found out that The Jonas Brothers are touring the United Kingdom so soon, you might want to know what the ticketing situation is looking like before their first show.

We’ve taken a look at all the ticketing details for their upcoming dates, a look at what they performed during their last performance on the tour and for those who feel like a keepsake from the tour a look at what their merchandise could be for sale during their UK dates.

When are The Jonas Brothers touring the United Kingdom?

The Jonas Brothers’ long awaited UK tour begins this week - here’s what they could play and if you can still get tickets to their shows. | Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform in the United Kingdom from this week, kicking off their tour on September 12 2024 at the Co-op Live in Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any tickets left to see The Jonas Brothers on their UK tour?

There are still tickets available for the band’s performances across England, with tickets still available up to 24 hours before the gig itself starts (in many cases). Tickets for all the shows listed are available through Ticketmaster UK.

What merchandise could be for sale during The Jonas Brothers’ UK tour?

Some of the tour merchandise that has been on sale during The Jonas Brothers "Five Albums. One Night" world tour; could some of these end up being sold during their UK dates? | Getty Images/The Jonas Brothers

Some absolutely wonderful designs could be for sale during the UK leg of The Jonas Brothers’ world tour; from an official tour short (top left) through to a classic shirt (bottom centre) a throwback to the days of No Limit Records, these are just a small sample of the overwhelming amount of merchandise the band have been selling during the tour. If someone can pick me up that classic hip-hop shirt on tour, I’d apprecaite it.

What have The Jonas Brothers been performing while on tour in 2024?

With the tour being a celebration of the brother’s five albums, needless to say that the tour is set to be a time-travelling sing-a-long for both the trio and the fans at their UK shows. At their most recent performance in Arena Monterrey in Mexico, The Jonas Brothers performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM):

Celebrate!

What a Man Gotta Do

S.O.S.

Hold On

Goodnight and Goodbye

That's Just the Way We Roll

Still in Love With You / Australia / Hollywood / Just Friends / Games / Jersey Interlude

Hello Beautiful

Take a Breath

When You Look Me in the Eyes

Year 3000 (Busted cover)

Summer Baby

Vacation Eyes

Gotta Find You / Introducing Me

Play My Music

A Little Bit Longer

Can't Have You / Sorry

BB Good / Shelf / Got Me Going Crazy / Video Girl / One Man Show / Pushin' Me Away / Tonight

Lovebug

Burnin' Up

Waffle House

Montana Sky

Lines, Vines and Trying Times

Fly With Me

Hey Baby / Poison Ivy / Much Better / World War III / Don't Speak / What Did I Do to Your Heart / Paranoid

Mr. Brightside (The Killers cover)

Jealous (Nick Jonas song)

Cake by the Ocean (DNCE cover)

Happiness Begins

Comeback / Rollercoaster / Strangers / Used to Be / Cool / Don't Throw It Away

I Believe

Only Human

Sucker

Encore:

Leave Before You Love Me (Marshmello & Jonas Brothers cover)

Are you heading to see The Jonas Brothers on their UK tour and what are your thoughts on some of their merchandise designs during their shows? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.