The Great British Bake Off set for ‘show first’ theme in week 7.

Channel 4 has whipped up some serious challenges.

But what can you expect from the latest episode?

The Great British Bake Off is preparing to whip up a ‘show first’ as the latest theme is confirmed. The remaining amateurs are set to face a series of meringue based challenges in the tent this week.

It is the second new theme of the season - after back-to-school week in September served up plenty of cake and custard. Through the years, Bake Off has experimented with new challenges and themed weeks and Channel 4 has cooked up something very special for the next episode.

Six bakers have now left the famous tent and the benches are starting to look quite empty as we draw closer to the 2025 final. Recap what happened last week here.

But what can you expect from Bake Off this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What week is it on The Great British Bake Off?

The Bake Off judges | Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off will be doing a ‘show first’ in the next episode. It is set to return on Tuesday (October 14) night - the same spot it has been in since it started back in early September.

The remaining bakers will be taking on a series of meringue based challenges in Meringue Week. While meringues have featured before on the show, they have never been the main focus of an episode.

GBBO will be on Channel 4 on Tuesday night this week. It is due to start at 8pm and will run until 9.15pm, approximately.

What are the challenges on Bake Off this week?

The preview for the latest episode, via Radio Times, teases: “Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding present a Bake Off first as the contestants face meringue week, starting off by making mini meringue tarts in the signature, before the more delicate task of soufflés in the technical.

“To end, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith challenge them to produce a showstopping meringue ice cream cake - before deciding which of the hopefuls hasn't quite come up with the goods.”

