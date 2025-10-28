The Great British Bake Off is just seven days away from crowning its series 16 winner. Baring any major disasters, a clear favourite is expected to become the latest champion.
The four remaining amateurs will return to the tent for the 2025 semi-final in just a few hours. Only three spots are up for grabs in next week’s grand finale, so there will be another hard goodbye this evening.
Viewers who have been watching week-by-week will not be surprised by who is the favourite to win the whole competition. There has been a clear frontrunner for a while and they are backed to go all the way.
Gambling.com has revealed the latest odds prior to tonight’s (October 28) semi-final. See who is the favourite to win before Patisserie Week.
1. Hassan - eliminated
Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions
2. Leighton - eliminated
Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions
3. Pui Man - eliminated
Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions
4. Jessika - eliminated
Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. However, her time in the GBBO tent came to a premature end in Back-to-School week. She was eliminated in week four. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions
5. Nadia - eliminated
Nadia's time in the GBBO tent came to an end in chocolate week, as she struggled across all of the challenges. She was eliminated in week 5. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions
6. Nataliia - eliminated
The first person to win Star Baker in this year's edition of GBBO, Nataliia has impressed as well as struggled on occasions. She made it to week six but was eliminated at the end of pastry week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions