Find out what time to check-in to The Fortune Hotel for season two 📺🌴

The Fortune Hotel is finally returning for season two.

Stephen Mangan is back and a jackpot of £250,000 is up for grabs.

But what time will the show be on TV?

It is almost time for the guests to check-in to The Fortune Hotel. The reservations have been booked and the bags have been packed, just make sure you’ve double checked the time.

After proving to be a big success in its debut season, the reality show is back for another run on ITV (and STV in Scotland). The full line-up of contestants has been confirmed - see the cast here.

The Fortune Hotel guests will be competing for a jackpot of £250,000. It comes after the end of another ITV reality show favourite Love Island earlier in the week.

But how can you watch the latest season? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Fortune Hotel on TV?

Episodes star Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for the second season of The Fortune Hotel. He will be welcoming the contestants to the Caribbean paradise. | ITV / Tuesdays Child

The show will make its grand return tonight (August 6). Check-in is at 9pm and the first episode is scheduled to run for around an hour, finishing at approximately 10pm.

ITV will be broadcasting two episodes per week and it will be back again tomorrow (August 7). It also starts at the same time of 9pm, it has been confirmed.

How to watch The Fortune Hotel and Late Check Out?

Guests can check-in to The Fortune Hotel on ITV (or STV in Scotland). It will be broadcast on terrestrial TV at 9pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting tonight.

The show will also be available live and on demand via ITVX/ STV Player. However episodes are not posted early on the catch-up services, so you can’t watch the full series 2 box set just yet.

For its second season, The Fortune Hotel is getting a companion vodcast (video podcast) hosted by comedian Ellie Taylor. It will be available on ITVX and STV Player after the latest episodes have been broadcast and is called The Fortune Hotel: Late Check Out.

Who is the host of The Fortune Hotel?

Actor and comedian Stephen Mangan is back to help welcome another batch of guests to The Fortune Hotel in season two. He was on hosting duty for the show’s debut series and he has returned once more.

Viewers may recognise him from shows such as Green Wing - where he played Guy Secretan - and I’m Alan Patridge. He also Seán Lincoln in Episodes with Matt LeBlanc (Joey from Friends) and provided the voice for Postman Pat in the 2014 big screen version - Postman Pat: The Movie.

What to expect from The Fortune Hotel tonight?

The preview for the first episode of season two, via Radio Times , reads: “A new group of guests have barely touched down before the games begin as host Stephen Mangan welcomes 11 new pairs to the hostelry with a Day Trip Challenge that kicks off on the airport runway.

“It's a race that involves taxis, boats and the Caribbean Sea. Pairs must retrieve keys to earn their place at the hotel, but who will get a room and who will be at risk of heading home with emotions already running high?”

